Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra claims he is using Mahira Sharma for the game in letter to girlfriend Akanksha Puri, says report

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 12:20 IST

Even as he continues to manoeuvre Mahira Sharma with regard to the contestants on Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra is receiving a lot of flak for his closeness with her. After a friendship bordering on romance with Shehnaaz Gill, Paras moved on to Mahira and has remained with her ever since. A fresh report suggests that Paras has sent a letter to girlfriend Akanksha Puri, assuring her that it is all for the game.

A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, “Paras sent a letter to Puri in which he has said that the show likes the love angle and hence he is ‘using’ Mahira as his bait as she can be easily manipulated unlike Shehnaaz who is a stronger candidate and can flip anytime. Mahira is a ‘pyada’ for him to survive in the show and be noticed.”

However, as per the rules of Bigg Boss, contestants are not allowed to contact anyone from the outside world during their stint on the show.

Paras is often seen getting cosy with Mahira on the show. Earlier, Akansha had reacted saying, “We are not teenagers to get jealous or affected by such petty things. I want to be his strength and not weakness. I don’t have any qualms even if he is flirting with anyone as I know about his strategy and game plans. I know he is mine and I don’t need to worry about anything.”

However, Akanksha was not so sure about the relationship a few weeks ago when Paras was seen kissing Mahira. “Now, even I have started doubting that he has been either playing there for three months or playing with me from three years. I guess my suggested idea is proving heavy to me. Still, I want to wait for him to come out and talk as he left on a very different note. I don’t want to jump to any conclusion,” she had said.

Before entering the show, Paras had said in an interview, “You never know what happens once I go inside. I might get attracted to someone. But I have told Akanksha that any love story that happens in the house, will be only for three months, as I am hers forever.”

