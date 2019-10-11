e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra had told girlfriend Akanksha Puri ‘any love story in the house will be only for 3 months’

Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra, who is currently making headlines for his closeness with Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma, had said ahead of the show that any love story that happens in the house, will be only for three months.

tv Updated: Oct 11, 2019 16:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Bigg Boss 13 Paras Chhabra is making headlines for his bonding with Shehnaaz Gill on the show.
Bigg Boss 13 Paras Chhabra is making headlines for his bonding with Shehnaaz Gill on the show.
         

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra is one of the most popular faces on the show, courtesy his rumoured relationship with Punjabi actor Shehnaaz Gill. However, this seems to be simply a part of his strategy in order to win the game.

On being asked if he would keep a safe distance from women, Paras had told Indian Express in an interview ahead of his entry, “You never know what happens once I go inside. I might get attracted to someone. But I have told Akanksha that any love story that happens in the house, will be only for three months, as I am hers forever.”

He added, “I have decided I will get really friendly with the girls in the show. That way I will manage to get my duties done. That will be my only contribution to household chores.” However, Paras had also expressed his happiness over commoners not being part of the show, unlike last year. He said, “We have worked so hard for years, and these guys come on the show with a negative attitude.”

 

Confident of winning the show this year, Paras had also revealed how 13 is a a lucky number for him, which adds up to four - his astrological number. “This year the money was also really good, making it the perfect year for my participation,” he said.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra says tried to end relationship with girlfriend many times, she claims ‘he’s mine’

Earlier, Paras’ real life girlfriend and actor Akanksha Puri had reacted to his linkup rumours. She had told Times of India in an interview, “We are not teenagers to get jealous or affected by such petty things. I want to be his strength and not weakness. I don’t have any qualms even if he is flirting with anyone as I know about his strategy and game plans. I know he is mine and I don’t need to worry about anything,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 16:14 IST

tags
top news
Welcome to India, tweets PM Modi as Prez Xi lands to red-carpet welcome
Welcome to India, tweets PM Modi as Prez Xi lands to red-carpet welcome
Oct 11, 2019 15:17 IST
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali wins Nobel Peace Prize for 2019
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali wins Nobel Peace Prize for 2019
Oct 11, 2019 16:13 IST
Ranbaxy ex-promoters Malvinder, Shivinder Singh sent to 4-day police custody
Ranbaxy ex-promoters Malvinder, Shivinder Singh sent to 4-day police custody
Oct 11, 2019 15:18 IST
Rajnath Singh, criticised for Rafale Shastra Puja, points to divide in Congress
Rajnath Singh, criticised for Rafale Shastra Puja, points to divide in Congress
Oct 11, 2019 12:59 IST
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
Oct 11, 2019 12:47 IST
Delhi’s air quality slips to ‘poor’ category, could worsen
Delhi’s air quality slips to ‘poor’ category, could worsen
Oct 11, 2019 15:38 IST
How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics - By Rajdeep Sardesai
How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics - By Rajdeep Sardesai
Oct 11, 2019 08:58 IST
Modi-Xi meet: Indian Navy deploys warships at Mamallapuram seashore
Modi-Xi meet: Indian Navy deploys warships at Mamallapuram seashore
Oct 11, 2019 11:37 IST
trending topics
PM ModiBulandshahrHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanBigg Boss 13 Day 11 Written UpdatesDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T ProOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
TV News