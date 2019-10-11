Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra had told girlfriend Akanksha Puri ‘any love story in the house will be only for 3 months’

tv

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra is one of the most popular faces on the show, courtesy his rumoured relationship with Punjabi actor Shehnaaz Gill. However, this seems to be simply a part of his strategy in order to win the game.

On being asked if he would keep a safe distance from women, Paras had told Indian Express in an interview ahead of his entry, “You never know what happens once I go inside. I might get attracted to someone. But I have told Akanksha that any love story that happens in the house, will be only for three months, as I am hers forever.”

He added, “I have decided I will get really friendly with the girls in the show. That way I will manage to get my duties done. That will be my only contribution to household chores.” However, Paras had also expressed his happiness over commoners not being part of the show, unlike last year. He said, “We have worked so hard for years, and these guys come on the show with a negative attitude.”

Confident of winning the show this year, Paras had also revealed how 13 is a a lucky number for him, which adds up to four - his astrological number. “This year the money was also really good, making it the perfect year for my participation,” he said.

Earlier, Paras’ real life girlfriend and actor Akanksha Puri had reacted to his linkup rumours. She had told Times of India in an interview, “We are not teenagers to get jealous or affected by such petty things. I want to be his strength and not weakness. I don’t have any qualms even if he is flirting with anyone as I know about his strategy and game plans. I know he is mine and I don’t need to worry about anything,” she said.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 16:14 IST