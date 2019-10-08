Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra says tried to end relationship with girlfriend many times, she claims ‘he’s mine’

tv

Bigg Boss 13 is known as much for its relationships as it is for its controversies, in fact it is hard to tell both apart many a times. Paras Chhabra’s budding romance with Shehnaaz seems to be a case in point. A day after his girlfriend Akanksha Puri laughed off Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma’s face-off over him, he has said on camera that he tried to end relationship with Akanksha many times but couldn’t as she would end up in tears.

Akanksha said in an interview to ToI, “I saw the latest promo of Shehnaaz and Mahira Sharma fighting for Paras and I couldn’t stop laughing. He is doing a wonderful job on the show. If he is making two people lose their focus from the game and is making them fight for him, then I would say he is a real winner. I am thoroughly enjoying myself while watching him on the show.”

The actor said she was not jealous as she knows Paras is hers; she also said he has her name tattooed on her wrist. “We are not teenagers to get jealous or affected by such petty things. I want to be his strength and not weakness. I don’t have any qualms even if he is flirting with anyone as I know about his strategy and game plans. I know he is mine and I don’t need to worry about anything,” she said.

Paras, however, painted a different picture as he spoke to Dalljiet Kaur and Aarti Singh. “I have tried to break-up with my girlfriend many times,” Paras said, adding that while he loves her they are opposites. He went on to say that every time he tries to end the relationship, she starts crying and he doesn’t want to hurt her. He also said that she just comes and sits at his home.

