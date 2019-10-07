Ban Bigg Boss 13 for forcing men and women to share bed, demands traders’ body: report

tv

A traders’ organisation has approached Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar with a request to ban Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show, Bigg Boss 13. They have asked for a certification from censor board before the show is telecast.

According to a report in The Hindu Business Line, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Sunday urged Javadekar to impose a ban as Bigg Boss 13 as “ our country’s traditional and cultural values are being tarnished in the lust of TRP and profits”. The letter also said that the show be allowed only after certification from the censor board as there was a need to eliminate elements of vulgarity to an extent that it can be watched by viewers of all ages.

The report quoted Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general of CAIT, who said: “In the current show, the concept of ‘Bed Friend Forever’ is highly deplorable and is against all moral ethics of the television world. The makers of the show have forgotten that it is the prime time slot on TV when this show is telecast and people of all age groups watch the show.” Bigg Boss is telecast from 10:30 pm on weekdays and at 9 pm on weekends.

It may be recalled that this is not the first time that an organisation has demanded a ban on the controversial show. In 2017, Bigg Boss Tamil, which is hosted by Kamal Haasan, was dragged into a controversy when Tamil Nadu-based Hindu Makkal Katchi demanded ban on it and the arrest of the veteran actor for tarnishing Tamil culture.

In its police complaint, the nationalist Hindu party demanded that the contestants of the show -- namely Oviya, Namitha, Ganja Karuppu and Harathi among others -- be arrested as well.

“The participants are mouthing obscene statements and are acting 75% nude. It is also derogative of Tamil culture and hurts the sentiments of seven crore Tamilians,” read the statement. “They should be arrested under law because they are hurting Tamil culture and the programme should be banned,” the statement added.

Fights, quarrels and cold vibes are pretty common on Bigg Boss 13. At the start of the show itself, the makers chose ‘bed partners’ for each contestant and they were supposed to share the beds unless told otherwise by Bigg Boss.

Contestants Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla got into an uncomfortable position due to this. It was to do with the controversial ‘bed partner’ routine inside the house. Initially, when Rashami got to know that Sidharth was to be her ‘bed partner’ on the show, she was uncomfortable. However, she eventually reconciled herself to the idea and to her friendship with Sidharth. It may be recalled the two have worked together in a daily soap called Dil Se Dil Tak.

