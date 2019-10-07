Ayushmann Khurrana gets bullied by Raghu Ram in Roadies throwback video, fans realise how times have changed

bollywood

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 10:54 IST

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana may be the most beloved actor of the country right now but he sure had a humble beginning in the industry. The actor started out as a radio jockey and even participated in hit reality show, MTV Roadies. Almost 15 years after he won the show’s second season in 2004, a throwback video of his audition tape has resurfaced on social media.

The video shows a bespectacled Ayushmann sitting meekly in front of the fearsome judges, including the most brutal of them all, Raghu Ram. Ayushmann is seen talking about his merits and why he deserves to be on the show. “Dost banana meri khoobi hi nahi mera pesha bhi hai (making friends is not just something I am good at but it is also what my job is),” he says in the video.

At one point, Raghu bullies him for pretending to be something else and faking his positive and happy personality. “Aapka put on charm, aapka smile, aapka baat karne ka tareeka, it’s not you,” Raghu says. Ayushmann says he is, after all, an actor but Raghu doesn’t buy it. “I am not interested in your acting. This is a reality show,” he says.

Ayushmann says that this is his real self but Raghu replies ‘kisko bewakoof bana rahe hain (who are you fooling)’. When Ayushmann insists on his authenticity, Raghu says, “Aap asliyat mein aise hain? Bhagwan bachaaye (You are actually like this? God help us)”

Also read: Superstar Singer finale: 9-year-old Prity Bhattacharjee wins trophy, says ‘Now I just want to meet Lata Mangeshkar’

Watching Ayushmann’s clip from the show brought back a lot of good memories for his fans. “Style hai bachpan sai (He’s got style since childhood),” wrote one. Another poked fun at Raghu. “Log kaha se kaha pahuch gaye. Ye ganja aadmi aaj bhi vahi ka vahi hai (People have scaled such heights but this bald man is right where he was),” wrote an Instagram user. Even actor Kubbra Sait left heart emojis for Ayushmann on the post.

Ayushmann made his film debut with Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor in 2012. Talking about his long journey, Ayushmann told Hindustan Times, “I was 19 when I started my journey with Roadies, and became an actor at 27. It took me eight years to get a breakthrough. If I would’ve straightaway gone to become an actor at 19, I wouldn’t have left an impact,” he said.

“From being a radio presenter and TV anchor, to theatre artist and actor, all the experiences I’ve had, gave me a balanced approach towards life,” Ayushmann added. He recently gave back-to-back hits with Badhaai Ho, Andhadhun, Article 15 and Dream Girl. He also won the National Award for Best Actor for Andhadhun. He now has Bala, Gulabo Sitabo and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan in the pipeline.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 10:52 IST