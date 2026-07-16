28-year-old sanitation worker dies while cleaning sewer in Noida village

Noida: A 28-year-old sanitation worker died on Tuesday evening after entering a sewer line during a cleaning operation being carried out by Noida authority in Gejha village of Sector 93, police said on Wednesday, adding that a case has been lodged against the Authority and contractors. According to police, the co-workers of the deceased, Shiva (single name), alerted the Phase 2 police station about the incident at around 7.30 pm. (Representational image)

According to police, the co-workers of the deceased, Shiva (single name), alerted the Phase 2 police station about the incident at around 7.30 pm.

“Police received information that the sewer cleaning work was being carried out near Gejha Chowki, and a labourer who entered the sewer had not emerged for some time. The police, along with the fire brigade team, immediately reached the spot, rescued him, and rushed him to the hospital, where he died later at night,” said Swatantra Kumar Singh, ADCP (Central Noida) in a statement.

An officer told HT that workers routinely enter sewers with an oxygen supply and safety harness. “They attach an oxygen pipe before entering the sewer and wear a safety belt and usually remain inside for 10 to 15 minutes. We suspect the rope attached to the safety belt may have become entangled inside the sewer, which is why he could not come out,” the officer said.

His co-workers initially believed Shiva would emerge on his own. But after around 30 to 35 minutes, they realised something was amiss and informed the police.

Police suspect that toxic gases may have entered Shiva’s breathing apparatus or that water may have leaked into it, preventing him from escaping. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after autopsy, officials said.

A case has been lodged under the BNS section for causing death by negligence, and under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

RP Singh, general manager (Jal and sewer) of the Noida Authority, did not respond to HT’s calls and messages for comment.