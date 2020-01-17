Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli’s mom condemns her hitting Vishal Aditya Singh with pan, says, ‘I have always supported him’

tv

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Madhurima Tuli may be shown the door in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode for hitting ex-boyfriend and co-contestant Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan. Her mother Vijaya Pant Tuli has condemned her actions in the house but also held Vishal responsible for “poking” her.

Talking about Madhurima’s violent behaviour which may lead to her unceremonious exit, she told ETimes in an interview, “I am totally against violence, I condemn it. I won’t support what my daughter did, but I also feel that Vishal poked her continuously and she lost her cool. She could have hit herself, why did she hit Vishal? It is totally wrong. I am not supporting her in this. I love Vishal and Madhurima both. They are equally close to me. I have always supported Vishal and this time I am also with him.”

Opening up about what must have led her daughter to take such a step, Vijaya said, “Madhurima really loved him a lot and he has become her weakness. She has not been able to get over him. She is not able to take his demeaning statements that she has come on the show because of him.” She also added that Madhurima did not want to go inside the house due to Vishal and she had convinced her to take up the opportunity.

Vijaya also accused Vishal of mentally torturing Madhurima, saying he has been “hurting her time and again”. Vishal had once told Madhurima in rage, “Tere muh par toh main thookunga bhi nahi, tu mere peeche peeche iss show mein aayi hai (I will not even spit on your face, you have followed me on the show).”

Violence , hinsa , is never a neechee mamla! That’s the reason for domestic abuse ! Happens behind closed doors ! #Madhurima is a violent person , if the man had done the same thing , would it still be a neechee mamla?? Deserves to be out ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 16, 2020

