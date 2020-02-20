Sana Khan accuses ex-boyfriend Melvin Louis of getting a girl pregnant, claims his mom supported cheating

tv

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Sana Khan is in no mood to spare her ex-boyfriend and choreographer Melvin Louis. She has been unleashing a volley of accusations on him, the latest being that he got a girl pregnant and flirted with his students.

Sana went live on Instagram and shared how her relationship with Melvin ended. She claimed that she broke up with him in Krabi, after he humiliated her in front of all his friends and lied about giving up alcohol.

The first four months of their relationship were very nice, according to Sana, and she was ‘hypnotised’ in love. Then in month of Ramzan, and she stayed mostly indoors for prayers. This is when Melvin began cheating on her, she said.

Sana claimed that Melvin persuaded her to make their relationship public because he wanted fame and ‘monetary gains’ out of her. She said that he restricted her from talking to people and taking up projects, even as he was being unfaithful to her.

While Sana did not take any names, she said that Melvin was cheating on her with a few women who featured in his videos. She dropped hints about their identities by revealing their initials – E, SD and KS – and added that these were not the only women. She also claimed that he was having an affair with the woman who was handling his Bengaluru outlet and another woman who calls him ‘bhai (brother)’ on Instagram but secretly engages in “dirty talks” with him. She said that this woman, who pretends to have a platonic relationship with him in front of the world, was dumped by her boyfriend last year.

Sana said that all the women that Melvin was cheating on her with had not only met her, but would compliment them and call them a “cute couple”. She questioned the upbringing of these “home-breakers”.

Sana alleged that Melvin had the “support” of his family when it came to his philandering ways. She said that after she found out that he was cheating and confronted him, she called his mother up in tears. “I was crying and howling,” she said, adding that his mother nonchalantly replied, “Yeh sab hota hai (These things happen).”

At the end of her Instagram live, Sana broke down. She then put up an Instagram story saying, “Sorry had to log out coz I couldn’t stop getting emotional. And tears are not for him but the pain and humiliation I went through for someone not worth it. Thinking of these girls make it even worse.” She added that she now understands why these girls’ boyfriends were unfaithful to them.

In another Instagram story, Sana accused him of getting a girl pregnant. “It’s heartbreaking to know he made one small girl pregnant, took money from girls, flirted with students. Is that how a teacher should be? Scares me! And these so-called actors, my foot! How proud their parents must be now! Characterless people. That’s why they are all strugglers. Allah will teach you all a lesson that I will watch and I know it,” she wrote.

Sana Khan’s Instagram stories

Melvin, meanwhile, has insinuated that Sana’s allegations are false in cryptic Instagram posts. Without taking names, he shared a video in which he is seen spooling the string of a kite, and insinuated that her allegations are false. “For the win. #BulatiHaiMagarJaaneKaNahi #Lapeto #TruthWillPrevail,” he wrote.

He shared another video of a scene from Judaai, in which Johnny Lever is seen fake-crying on cue, seemingly suggesting that Sana’s tears are crocodile tears. However, he is yet to directly comment on the accusations levelled at him.

