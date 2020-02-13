Sana Khan claims Melvin Louis cheated on her with ‘multiple girls’, he says ‘truth will prevail’

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 12:33 IST

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Sana Khan has lashed out at her ex-boyfriend and choreographer Melvin Louis in a new Instagram post. She alleged that he had been cheating on her with multiple women for almost eight-nine months now and called him a “compulsive liar”.

“This is my first n it has taken a lot of courage from me to come out n speak the truth. Coz there were so many people who believed in this relation n showed so much love n respect but unfortunately I didn’t get it from where I should have gotten. This man is dirt n he is disgusting unfortunately it took me a year to find out coz I believed in him blindly,” she wrote, sharing a news article confirming her breakup with Melvin.

Sana announced that she was taking a stand for herself and wrote, “He is a compulsive cheater n a compulsive liar n this is his regular thing to do with everyone for his fame n popularity.” She added that though Melvin was seeing multiple women on the side, one particular woman’s involvement with him was the most shocking for her.

“Ps: cheated on me with multiple girls since may/June which I lately discovered but there is one girl tht shocked me the most n I knw her #shameonyou miss **** I will def tell the world ur name so atleast others knw u before they collab with you,” she wrote, adding that “upbringing matters a lot”.

Sana also asked what Melvin would have taught their children, had they got married. “He wanted to marry me and have babies what would he teach my son n daughter??? #toxicrelationship #cheappeople,” she wrote.

Melvin seems to have hit back at Sana with an Instagram post of his own. Without taking names, he shared a video in which he is seen spooling the string of a kite, and insinuated that her allegations are false. “For the win. #BulatiHaiMagarJaaneKaNahi #Lapeto #TruthWillPrevail,” he wrote.

Sana also shared a meme on Instagram, which read, “When the waiter looks better than your boyfriend.” Her caption read, “When the world was right.”

