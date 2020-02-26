Special Ops trailer: 2001 Parliament attack leads to a 19-year manhunt in Neeraj Pandey’s Hotstar original. Watch video

tv

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 12:51 IST

The first trailer of Neeraj Pandey’s web series Special Ops is out and it is quite intense - much as the subject demands. Premiering on HotStar VIP, the series is based on investigations around the 2001 Parliament attacks in New Delhi.

Based on events of national significance spanning a period of 19 years, the action-thriller series features Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, Divya Dutta, Sana Khan, Vinay Pathak among others.

Also read: Delhi riots: ‘Stop buring my country’, says Bollywood as it appeals for calm

Kay Kay Menon leads the team that investigates the case for 19 long years before reaching a conclusion. The trailer opens with recreated visuals of the Parliament attack and soon, a meeting of officials reveals that six people were involved and the sixth person is yet to be arrested.

The trailer also gives us a glimpse of Divya Dutta gearing up for her mission as a suicide bomber.

Cut to 19 years later, Kay Kay is still looking for the sixth man whom he considers to be the mastermind. The trailer shows intriguing details and is edited to give an intense feeling to the series that some suspect is based on terror mastermind Afzal Guru. The mastermind is named Ikhlaq Khan in the series.

Talking about the project, Neeraj had said last week, “We have been at the forefront of creating genre-defining content and are excited to collaborate with Hotstar Specials to produce our first digital series Special Op’. With a special attention to writing, we have tried to recreate real-life events that have somewhere affected our lives over the past few years. We’re certain that audiences will find themselves gripped by the plot and will follow the intriguing story till the end,” Pandey said.

Special Ops is being touted as an action-packed spy thriller series which Neeraj has co-directed with Shivam Nair and marks his digital debut. The series was shot across international locations, including Turkey, Azerbaijan, Jordan and India.

Follow @htshowbiz for more