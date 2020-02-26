e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Delhi violence: ‘Stop buring my country’, says Bollywood as it appeals for calm

Delhi violence: ‘Stop buring my country’, says Bollywood as it appeals for calm

Several Bollywood and television celebrities condemned the violence in Delhi on Twitter and requested authorities to bring the situation under control.

bollywood Updated: Feb 26, 2020 12:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Paramilitary troops patrol in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi.
Paramilitary troops patrol in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi.(REUTERS)
         

As the law and order situation worsened in Delhi this week, several Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to condemn violence in Delhi and called for peace. While singers Sona Mohapatra and Rekha Bhardwaj called the situation “disheartening”, Shruti Seth asked the miscreants “Stop burning my country”. Here’s how the film and television industry reacted to the tense law and order situation in Delhi.

Singer Sona Mohapatra wrote, “Abominable, Loathsome. Repugnant, Vile & Heartbreaking stories I hear & see, #Delhi . #India this isn’t what we ever want to be.”

 

Expressing concern on the same, filmmaker Hansal Mehta also tweeted, “No protester wants riots. No rioter wants protests.”

 

Calling it disheartening, singer Rekha Bhardwaj also tweeted, “There is a conflict , confusion inside me coz i am continuously praying for peace, for giving wisdom n peace n kindness in hearts of miscreants, praying for divine intervention and a miracle.. at the same time reading news of only pain violence sufferings is disheartening!”

 

Referring to the 2002 Gujarat riots, filmmaker Nikkhil Advani wrote on Twitter, “So many of my friends were willing to ignore 2002 in favour of development. So many of my friends were willing to accept anything better than the rudderless dynastic rule. The one time I wish I never would have had to say “I told you so...” #DelhiRiots #DelhiBurning Broken heart.”

 

Stand up comedian and actor Vir Das wrote, “Dear Indian uncles who have spent years with silent pent up bigotry and racism in them who now casually pass that off as patriotism because it matches the govt narrative, Hating people isn’t the same thing as loving India. You’re not a patriot, you’re a goddam creep.”

 

Also read: Brahmastra: Amitabh Bachchan needs four of him to keep up with Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘enormous talent’, shares pics

Sandhya Mridul wrote, “We live in a world where people are still defending this. Some even owning it. With pride. Let’s stop worrying about going to hell. We’re here.”

 

Shruti Seth, who will be seen with Sandhya in Mentalhood, also wrote, “Stop burning my country!” and wrote in another tweet, “All those sitting silently in Delhi & encouraging the violence, the mob is making its way to your neighbourhood next. #DelhiRiots.”

 

 

Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan shared a video of Delhi violence and wrote, “Our country feels like the wounded boy towards the end of this video.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
SC pans police for ‘lack of professionalism’ in handling Delhi clashes
SC pans police for ‘lack of professionalism’ in handling Delhi clashes
20 dead in Delhi violence; Amit Shah, Ajit Doval chair emergency meetings
20 dead in Delhi violence; Amit Shah, Ajit Doval chair emergency meetings
Call in the army, says Kejriwal after fresh violence in east Delhi pockets
Call in the army, says Kejriwal after fresh violence in east Delhi pockets
A kiss is just a kiss except when it spreads the coronavirus
A kiss is just a kiss except when it spreads the coronavirus
BJP MLA accused of provocative slogans says he had gone to defuse tension
BJP MLA accused of provocative slogans says he had gone to defuse tension
Hyundai releases interior image of India-bound i20
Hyundai releases interior image of India-bound i20
‘Once he feels he can do it, he’ll be destructive’: Kohli on young batsman
‘Once he feels he can do it, he’ll be destructive’: Kohli on young batsman
‘Ghus Kar Maarenge...’: Former IAF chief on first anniversary of Balakot air strike
‘Ghus Kar Maarenge...’: Former IAF chief on first anniversary of Balakot air strike
trending topics
Delhi violenceJafrabad protestNortheast Delhi Violence Day 3BS DhanoaAmitabh BachchanBihar STETDelhi clashes

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news