Delhi violence: ‘Stop buring my country’, says Bollywood as it appeals for calm

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 12:18 IST

As the law and order situation worsened in Delhi this week, several Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to condemn violence in Delhi and called for peace. While singers Sona Mohapatra and Rekha Bhardwaj called the situation “disheartening”, Shruti Seth asked the miscreants “Stop burning my country”. Here’s how the film and television industry reacted to the tense law and order situation in Delhi.

Singer Sona Mohapatra wrote, “Abominable, Loathsome. Repugnant, Vile & Heartbreaking stories I hear & see, #Delhi . #India this isn’t what we ever want to be.”

Abominable, Loathsome. Repugnant, Vile & Heartbreaking stories I hear & see, #Delhi . #India this isn’t what we ever want to be. — SONAdevi (@sonamohapatra) February 26, 2020

Expressing concern on the same, filmmaker Hansal Mehta also tweeted, “No protester wants riots. No rioter wants protests.”

No protester wants riots. No rioter wants protests. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 24, 2020

Calling it disheartening, singer Rekha Bhardwaj also tweeted, “There is a conflict , confusion inside me coz i am continuously praying for peace, for giving wisdom n peace n kindness in hearts of miscreants, praying for divine intervention and a miracle.. at the same time reading news of only pain violence sufferings is disheartening!”

There is a conflict , confusion inside me coz i am continuously praying for peace, for giving wisdom n peace n kindness in hearts of miscreants, praying for divine intervention and a miracle.. at the same time reading news of only pain violence sufferings is disheartening! — rekha bhardwaj (@rekha_bhardwaj) February 26, 2020

Referring to the 2002 Gujarat riots, filmmaker Nikkhil Advani wrote on Twitter, “So many of my friends were willing to ignore 2002 in favour of development. So many of my friends were willing to accept anything better than the rudderless dynastic rule. The one time I wish I never would have had to say “I told you so...” #DelhiRiots #DelhiBurning Broken heart.”

So many of my friends were willing to ignore 2002 in favour of development. So many of my friends were willing to accept anything better than the rudderless dynastic rule. The one time I wish I never would have had to say "I told you so..." #DelhiRiots #DelhiBurning 💔 — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) February 25, 2020

Stand up comedian and actor Vir Das wrote, “Dear Indian uncles who have spent years with silent pent up bigotry and racism in them who now casually pass that off as patriotism because it matches the govt narrative, Hating people isn’t the same thing as loving India. You’re not a patriot, you’re a goddam creep.”

Dear Indian uncles who have spent years with silent pent up bigotry and racism in them who now casually pass that off as patriotism because it matches the govt narrative,



Hating people isn't the same thing as loving India.



You're not a patriot, you're a goddam creep. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) February 25, 2020

Sandhya Mridul wrote, “We live in a world where people are still defending this. Some even owning it. With pride. Let’s stop worrying about going to hell. We’re here.”

We live in a world where people are still defending this. Some even owning it. With pride. Let’s stop worrying about going to hell. We’re here. — Sandhya Mridul (@sandymridul) February 24, 2020

Shruti Seth, who will be seen with Sandhya in Mentalhood, also wrote, “Stop burning my country!” and wrote in another tweet, “All those sitting silently in Delhi & encouraging the violence, the mob is making its way to your neighbourhood next. #DelhiRiots.”

Stop burning my country! — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) February 25, 2020

Our country feels like the wounded boy towards the end of this video.

pic.twitter.com/Yr5uhYWchH — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) February 26, 2020

Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan shared a video of Delhi violence and wrote, “Our country feels like the wounded boy towards the end of this video.”

