Amitabh Bachchan feels it needs four of him to keep up with Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘enormous talent’, shares pics from Brahmastra set

bollywood

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 09:38 IST

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has shared pictures from sets of Brahmastra where he can be seen with Ranbir Kapoor and he has called the young star one of his favourites, suggesting that he needs four of himself to keep up with Ranbir’s “enormous talent.”

Sharing the pictures, he wrote on Twitter, “T 3452 - .. work starts early .. like 6 am .. rehearsing, blocking and then shooting it .. with one of my favourites .. I need 4 of those s to keep up with his enormous talent .. !!” The photos give a sense of energy on Brahmastra sets.

Another image shows Ranbir and Big B walking along as someone clicks a picture. The third picture shows both the actors sitting in a chair. The actors are currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji;s Brahmastra that also stars Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.

In more pictures that Amitabh shared on his blog, director Ayan is also seen with them.He did not even write much on his blog. Blaming an early shooting schedule, Amitabh simply said, “A day of early starts .. 5 am .. on set to block by 7 am .. shoot it by 9 am .. and just got back .. .. with the favourite Ranbir .. … more later .. its at 5 am again tomorrow .”

Earlier this week, he posted that sunglasses are an amazing thing, . The veteran actor seems to be in love with shades these days. He feels sunglasses help a person hide facial defects caused by age! He took to Instagram early on Monday to share a couple of photographs where he wears shades. “Yaar ye chashmein ka fashion kisne banaya.. hain ?? Pun jo bhi banaya.. sahi banaya. Aankh ke chaaron taraf jo gadbad, yani age defected ho gaya hai na.. wo chip yani hide ho jaata hai.. (Buddy, who created this fashion of specs.. huh? But whoever did so.. did the right thing. All that’s not right around the eyes, defects caused by age.. get concealed..” he wrote.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is the first part of Ayan’s fantasy trilogy, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. It is set to hit theatres on December 4, 2020.

