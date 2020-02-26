Bigg Boss 13’s Mahira Sharma on her forged Dadasaheb Phalke International award: ‘Why am I being pushed to apologise?

tv

A day after claiming to have been invited by a third party to Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, Bigg Boss 13’s Mahira Sharma has now clarified matters relating to the controversy around a certificate that claimed she was awarded the best dressed in Bigg Boss 13 by DPIFF. She has shared a letter addressed to the dignitaries, responding to their assertion that she has deleted her post but is yet to apologise.

In a letter addressed to “Respected dignitaries at DPIFF,” Mahira said, “No doubt, the certificate given to me was a forged one as mentioned and informed by the official team of DPIFF. I was unaware of this fact while receiving the certificate on the night of 20th February 2020. Also you mentioned that I deleted the post later. Just to correct, I had mentioned it as my Instagram story and not a post which lasts for 24 hours only. I would not have put any story if I knew that the certificate was a forged one.”

The letter further said, “On the point that I have conveniently put the blame on a 3rd party, whereas the so called 3rd party, Mr Premal Mehta in this case, has himself in person been accepting the fault since the inception. There was a glitch and the situation is to be blamed here and not me. The concerned people have apologized and owned their mistakes, so I don’t know why I am being pushed to apologise for no fault of mine?

“Yes, I definitely faultered in one place where I accepted the certificate off stage, but had I known that the person who invited me and held a AAA All Access badge was not official of DPIFF, I would not have accepted it at the first place. Now that the matter is clear, I would like to return the forged certificate and will take this incident as a learning experience. With all due respect to the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, as a performer and an artiste I would love to earn this award in future, only and only by the officials of DPIFF,” she concluded her letter.

Sharing the letter, Mahira wrote on Instagram, “Respected DPIFF, Here is my response to your statements. As mentioned by you, we too wish to end it on a good note and I hope this statement of mine will clear the final air@dpiff_official.”

Soon after she came out of the reality show Bigg Boss 13, Mahira was accused of lying about winning the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award. The award organisers had shared an official statement on Sunday. “One of the Bigg Boss 13 contestants, Ms Mahira Sharma, who was an attendee of this event, posted an Instagram story on 20th February 2020 at around 11:30 pm showcasing that she has received a certificate of appreciation at the DPIFF award ceremony for being ‘The Most Fashionable Contestant Of Bigg Boss 13’. From then on, this story has been copied and reposted by the fan pages on Instagram along with multiple media houses who have posted this as news on their websites,” the statement read.

