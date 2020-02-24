Mahira Sharma on being accused of forging Dadasaheb Phalke International award: ‘Untrue and totally uncalled for’

tv

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 20:16 IST

Actor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma has shared a long clarification on being accused of lying about winning the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award. In a note shared on her Instagram page, Mahira said she was handed the award away from the stage.

“Charges made against me for receiving and forging the prestigious DadaSaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2020 is untrue and totally uncalled for. In my defense I would like to clarify with exact details on what went that day,” she wrote in her note. Mahira added that she was approached by one Premal Mehta who said he had been associated with the awards for past two years.

“My manager, Mr Abhinav Tanwar was informed by Mr Mehta that we will be gratified at the event with the title of Most Fashionable Bigg Boss 13 Contestant. At the event, the team of Bigg Boss 13 was called on stage and gratified with a token of appreciation. On questioning about my solo award by my manager to Mr Mehta, he handed over the award to my manager stating that I cannot be called on stage owing to the huge hue and rush on stage,” she said.

She then gave media bytes at the event and later shared a picture of the award on her Instagram story to ‘express my love and gratitude’. “Little did I know this would turn against me within two days. Since Sunday night, I was told that there has been some miscommunication and will be rectified as soon as possible,” she wrote. “I would like to inform that I did not forge any award and would never intend to do so. The managing team of Premal Mehta and Yash Naik have taken the onus of this fiasco completely and have stated that I had nothing to do with it,” she added.

“Post an amazing stint with Bigg Boss and having made it in the top 7 list, I surely am not intending to look for any PR gimmick of this sorts,” Mahira said on being accused of putting up a show for gaining publicity.

The award organisers had shared an official statement on Sunday. “One of the Bigg Boss 13 contestants, Ms Mahira Sharma, who was an attendee of this event, posted an Instagram story on 20th February 2020 at around 11:30 pm showcasing that she has received a certificate of appreciation at the DPIFF award ceremony for being ‘The Most Fashionable Contestant Of Bigg Boss 13’. From then on, this story has been copied and reposted by the fan pages on Instagram along with multiple media houses who have posted this as news on their websites,” the statement read.

The organisers also sent her a notice “asking to take down all the misleading PR activities done by her and her team” and issue a written apology within 48 hours.

Mahira made it to the top seven on the latest season of Bigg Boss. She is best known for appearing in hit music video, Lehenga.

