Prithviraj: Manushi Chhillar draws her character Sanyogita, says she ‘roars like a lioness’

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 15:01 IST

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, who is making her Bollywood debut opposite actor Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj, has said she has been doodling for some time now and her latest Instagram post gives us further peak into her character Sanyogita.

Sharing a picture of herself posing with the doodle she made recently, Manushi wrote on Instagram, “Taking the director’s instruction with me wherever I go. #Sanyogita #Prithviraj #TerminalChhillar.” It shows a doodle of a princess and has the text “roar like a lioness” written on it, with ‘Sanyogita’ written on top.

Chandraprakash Dwivedi has directed Prithivraj. He has earlier made popular show Chanakya that aired on Doordarshan in the 90s and the recent Sunny Deol film, Assi Ghat, among other projects.

“I have been into doodling for some time now and it’s something that I do to explore my creative side whenever I get a chance. I travel with a cute blackboard and chalks to the sets and in the breaks, I like to doodle,” Manushi told IANS.

“From the time my director met me, he told me that remember ‘you are princess Sanyogita -- you should roar like a lioness!’ and this stayed with me and I have tried to channelise my director’s vision on the sets. It is a very powerful line. It shows the resolve, the spirit and courage of Princess Sanyogita and it made me understand how I have to depict her and her life on screen,” she added.

Earlier, she had shared a glimpse of her character Sanyogita from the movie. She did not reveal the face or actual look, it was only a silhouette of a woman clad in sari with the pallu on her head, pulled sideways to make the Sun shine through it. The woman has her back to the camera.

She also shared another picture from the sets where silhouettes can be seen dressing her up for a song shoot.

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj is based on the life and heroism of the dashing king Prithviraj Chauhan. It stars superstar Akshay in the titular role while Manushi plays the love of his life. Prithviraj is being produced by Yash Raj Films and will release on Diwali 2020.

