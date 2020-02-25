Sanya Malhotra gets birthday wish from Daniel Radcliffe, her response has a Harry Potter connection

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 13:52 IST

Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra got a special birthday wish from Hollywood star Daniel Radcliffe, courtesy her friend Junaid Hussain Nahvi. Sanya, who turns 28, took to her Instagram stories to share the video of Daniel wishing her.

“Hi there, I am here with Junaid. Hello, Sanya, happy birthday! Wherever you are, I hope you’re having a great day!” he says in the short clip.

Sanya shared the video on Instagram, along with a Harry Potter gif of the gentle giant, Rubeus Hagrid, clapping. Daniel played Harry Potter in the fantasy drama franchise based on JK Rowling’s bestsellers.

Others from the film fraternity including actors Fatima Sana Shaikh, Radhika Madan, Sayani Gupta and Abhimanyu Dassani, filmmaker Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and casting director Mukesh Chhabra also wished Sanya on her birthday.

Meanwhile, Sanya will be seen next on the big screen in Anurag Basu’s crime drama anthology Ludo. In an earlier interview with Times Now, she revealed that she was directed by him in an advertisement before she made her big screen debut in 2016.

“I have done an advertisement with him before Dangal. I wasn’t the main lead but I was there with Ranbir (Kapoor) and I had a lot of fun shooting with him. Now, I am working on a film with him, it’s very special. He’s a genius to work with,” she said.

Ludo also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 24.

Sanya also has the Shakuntala Devi biopic, in which she will play Vidya Balan’s daughter, in her kitty. The film will release on May 8. After that, she will be seen Pagglait, which is being directed by Umesh Bist. Ekta Kapoor and Guneet Monga are co-producing the film.

