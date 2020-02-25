Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: Kumar Sanu music video to 90s ad, have you seen these old videos of the actor?

Shahid Kapoor burst on the Bollywood scene with Ken Ghosh’s Ishq Vishk in 2003 and made the audience fall in love with his dimples and chocolate boy looks. However, while the film marked his big screen debut, he was no stranger to being in front of the camera.

Before Ishq Vishk, Shahid was seen in a number of music videos and commercials. Do you remember the Complan commercial in which he and Ayesha Takia featured as child artistes?

The actor was also a member of Shiamak Davar’s dance troupe and appeared as a background dancer in popular songs Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaave from Taal and Le Gayi Le Gayi from Dil To Pagal Hai.

On Shahid’s birthday, let us take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of his old videos:

Last year, Shahid revisited his entry scene in Ishq Vishk in an interaction with Film Companion and was embarrassed by his “cringey expressions”. He said, “Oh God! I cringe when I watch a lot of my work from the past because I…I don’t know, I feel like I was so bad.”

On being told that he was “fresh” in his debut film, the actor said, “Yeah, but fresh is not a word that you can attribute to yourself, you know… Freshness is just because you are new. If you have a slightly pleasing personality, people tend to forgive you for all your imperfections and stuff. I just look at it and I guess I was right for the film because I didn’t need to be anything more than what it is. He has these rough edges and that kind of works for the character.”

Shahid has come a long way ever since he made his debut in 2003 and has delivered a number of hits including Jab We Met, Kaminey, R…Rajkumar, Udta Punjab, Padmaavat and the most recent, Kabir Singh.

Currently, Shahid is shooting for the sports drama Jersey, which is the Hindi remake of last year’s Telugu hit of the same name. He will be seen as an ageing cricketer in the film, which also stars Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur.

