Ishaan Khatter refutes rumours, says ‘I am not doing Ishq Vishq 2’

Quashing reports that he has been approached for a remake of 2003 hit Ishq Vishk, Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter has reportedly said that he is not doing the film. A BollywoodHungama report quoted Ishaan as saying, “No I am not doing Ishq Vishq 2.”

Last seen opposite late actor Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak, Ishaan made his onscreen debut with Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds. While Janhvi has bagged four films ever since the debut, Ishaan is yet to announce his next project after Karan Johar’s Hindi remake of Marathi hit Sairat.

The report also claimed that Ishq Vishq sequel is happening. Ramesh Taurani told the website, “We are definitely making the sequel to Ishq Vishq. But we haven’t decided the cast as yet.”

Ishq Vishq marked the Bollywood debut of Shahid Kapoor in 2003 and went on to become a major hit. Directed by Ken Ghosh, the film also featured Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasurywala in lead roles.It told the story of college romance and the hero, Raj (Shahid) fell for a glamourous girl even as he ignored a simpler friend who loved him.

Earlier this week, reports claimed that Neerja director Ram Madhvani plans to bring Shahid Kapoor and his half-brother Ishaan for an action-adventure film. “It’s an adventure based action drama. He plays a biker in the film. The movie is expected to roll sometime around January next year. Shahid is definitely doing the film. Ishaan Khatter has been offered the other part. When Shahid was told about this, he was extremely happy about the development. Ishaan too has liked the script and okayed it. The story is extremely hard hitting and emotional at the same time, and perfectly suits the two bhais,” a report quoted a source as saying.

