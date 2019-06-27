After Kabir Singh success, Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter to reportedly team up for Ram Madhvani’s action-adventure

Hot off the success of Kabir Singh, actor Shahid Kapoor has reportedly finalised his next film, which will also star his half-brother, Ishaan Khatter in a supporting role. Shahid had said before the release of Kabir Singh that he was ‘unemployed’ at the moment. With the controversial romantic drama turning out to be his biggest solo hit ever, Shahid was fielding several offers for his follow-up.

According to Pinkvilla, Shahid has finalised Neerja director Ram Madhvani’s action-adventure as his next starring vehicle. “It’s an adventure based action drama. He plays a biker in the film. The movie is expected to roll sometime around January next year. Shahid is definitely doing the film,” the report quotes a source as saying. The source continued, “Ishaan Khatter has been offered the other part. When Shahid was told about this, he was extremely happy about the development. Ishaan too has liked the script and okayed it. The story is extremely hard hitting and emotional at the same time, and perfectly suits the two bhais.”

Shahid will reportedly play a biker in the film, which is scheduled to begin production in January. Kabir Singh has already made Rs 120 crore at the domestic box office, making it the biggest solo hit of the actor’s career. Ishaan made his Bollywood debut with Dhadak, opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Prior to that he had made his film debut with Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds, opposite another newcomer, Malavika Mohanan.

Earlier this week, Ishaan had congratulated Shahid on the success of Kabir Singh. “As happy as can be for my big brother today who’s always been a shining example of a human being for me. Not a doubt in the world that you deserve the smashing success but it continues to baffle me how you were able to play one of the most complex, lost and damaged characters with such perfection while returning home to being the most centered, loving and responsible family man I know,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Thank you for showing me what it means to be a responsible son, father, husband and brother always AND for knocking me out with your performance in and as #KabirSingh,” he added.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 18:34 IST