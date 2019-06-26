Ishaan Khatter pens note for Shahid Kapoor after Kabir Singh: ‘You play a damaged character, return home a loving family man’

Actor Ishaan Khatter has written a heartfelt note for his big brother and actor Shahid Kapoor on Instagram. Ishaan congratulated Shahid for the success of his latest film Kabir Singh, which crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office on Tuesday.

Ishaan marvelled at Shahid’s ability to play a damaged character to perfection on screen and return home to his family as a responsible and loving father and husband. “As happy as can be for my big brother today who’s always been a shining example of a human being for me. Not a doubt in the world that you deserve the smashing success but it continues to baffle me how you were able to play one of the most complex, lost and damaged characters with such perfection while returning home to being the most centered, loving and responsible family man I know,” he wrote. “Thank you for showing me what it means to be a responsible son, father, husband and brother always AND for knocking me out with your performance in and as #KabirSingh,” he added. Ishaan is Shahid’s half-brother.

Shahid and Ishaan’s fans also heaped praises on the former’s performance in the film in the comments section. “I too was wondering how he’d manage staying in character as well staying in his own skin as a human being back at home. Great performance. Absolutely great,” wrote one fan. “I’m so obsessed with this film, I’ve already seen this 4 times and still can’t get over it. What a brilliant performance he has won my heart,” wrote another. “Yes.. Outstanding performance.. Loved the character of shahid sir and kiara ma’am... I have watched movie for about 3 times... And I think I can watch it for 100 times also,” read another.

However, the film is also under fire from many sections who found it to be misogynistic and peddling toxic masculinity. One comment read, “Sweet justification to misogyny, naice, very naice.” Another read, “It’s nice that you’re saving your brother’s image. You’re a good brother. What you have said maybe true, playing a toxic character is difficult when you’re opposite in real life, but then we have to take your word for it. But he has a daughter, he should choose his films wisely, maybe? I mean this movie is massive, in the sense when a girl meets a guy or a guy meets a girl just ask - hey do you like KabirSingh- and the answer will let you know if you’re compatible!”

Kabir Singh narrates the story of Kabir (Shahid), a young final year medical student who falls in love with Preeti (Kiara Advani), his junior in college. The film received scathing reviews from critics for it’s treatment on women and glorification of toxic behaviour and violence. Hindustan Times’ review read, “Kabir Singh applauds its pathetic protagonist, and ends up an obnoxious celebration of toxic masculinity.”

Despite all the criticism, the film has emerged as Shahid’s biggest solo hit. Confirming the numbers, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#KabirSingh cruises past Rs cr... Shahid Kapoor scores his first *solo* century... Extraordinary trending on weekdays... Eyes Rs 130 cr+ total in Week 1... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr, Tue 16.53 cr. Total: Rs 104.90 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER.”

