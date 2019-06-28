Has the title for Daniel Craig’s final James Bond film been leaked? Twitter reacts

A new title for the upcoming 25th James Bond film is being speculated about online. According to Bond fan site MI6, the producers were considering A Reason to Die as the title for the film, as recently as a day before the press announcement in April.

The title has been shared on Twitter, via a picture on which it has been written, stylised so that the Os form the code number 007 diagonally. Previously, titles such as Shatterhand and Eclipse have been floated online. The last two Bond films have opted for single-word titles: Spectre and Skyfall. Bond 25 is star Daniel Craig’s final outing as the iconic British spy, whom he has played since 2006, in four films so far.

A Reason to Die was attached to Bond 25 right up until the night of April 24, MI6 claims, but was dropped on the eve of the press event in Jamaica, for not being ‘Bond enough’. Fans reacted to the possible title on Twitter. “I don’t mind it, but my concern is too many films with ‘die’ or ‘dies’ in the title,” one fan wrote. “There is a rumour they might kill Craig’s 007 in this one. That should NEVER, EVER happen in a Bond movie,” wrote another. One fan even created a mock logo for the movie, complete with the stylised font. You can check it out here.

On Monday, the producers revealed an on-set video from Jamaica, perhaps to quell reports of a troubled production. Bond 25 has been through the ringer already, with injuries, accidental explosions and even an arrest happening within the first month of filming.

Original director Danny Boyle departed the project after having turned in a screenplay that didn’t meet the expectations of producers Barbara Broccoli, Michael G Wilson and Daniel Craig. This led to a delay in production and a shift in the release date. After director Cary Joji Fukunaga was hired, he set about retooling the script to suit his own tastes, but days into filming, Craig injured his leg and was forced to take a break, while Fukunaga continued to shoot scenes around him. Craig was expected to rejoin production this week.

Recently, actor Rami Malek, who plays the main villain in the film, was forced to make a statement to dispel rumours of there being discord on set between him and Craig. The truth, he said, was that Craig was still recuperating from an ankle surgery and therefore was unable to film scenes with him. Earlier this week, it was reported that a man had been arrested for hiding cameras in the women’s washrooms on set.

The film is slated for an April, 2020 release. Craig made his debut as the spy with 2006’s Casino Royale.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 12:09 IST