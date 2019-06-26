Daniel Craig’s first look in final James Bond film revealed in new video, Casino Royale throwback teased. Watch here

Perhaps to dispel rumours of a troubled production, a new (highly glossy, expensively packaged) video from the Jamaica sets of Bond 25 has been released, teasing the first look at Daniel Craig in his final outing as James Bond. The one-minute video was shared by the official James Bond social media pages.

The video teases a stylishly lit, old-school Bond adventure, with the seaside Jamaican setting evoking strong memories of Casino Royale’s opening scene. In fact, we see Bond stealthily hunting down villains around jungle bungalows, in a T-shirt and not, as he will no doubt later be seen in, a dapper tuxedo.

There are also glimpses of Cary Joji Fukunaga, the first American director of a Bond film. We are also given our first looks at Jeffrey Wright’s Felix Leiter, whom we last saw in Quantum of Solace, and a mysterious new character played by Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel).

We also see Craig driving a heavy vehicle around the tight corners of a Jamaican street (could it be a car chase?) and having conversations with Fukunaga. Another key piece of information revealed by the video is that the movie will be shot on film, and not, as both Skyfall and Spectre were, on digital.

Bond 25 has had a uniquely troubled production. Original director Danny Boyle departed the project after having turned in a screenplay that didn’t meet the expectations of producers Barbara Broccoli, Michael G Wilson and Daniel Craig. This led to a delay in production and a shift in the release date. After Fukunaga was hired, he set about retooling the script to suit his own tastes, but days into filming, Craig injured his leg and was forced to take a break, while Fukunaga continued to shoot scenes around him. Craig was expected to rejoin production this week.

Recently, actor Rami Malek, who plays the main villain in the film, was forced to make a statement to dispel rumours of there being discord on set between him and Craig. The truth, he said, was that Craig was still recuperating from an ankle surgery and therefore was unable to film scenes with him. Earlier this week, it was reported that a man had been arrested for hiding cameras in the women’s bathrooms on set.

Despite the problems, fans should be glad to know that Fukunaga is at the helm. He directed his critically acclaimed Netflix film, Beasts of No Nation, in the jungles of Ghana with the crew (and himself) getting malaria.

