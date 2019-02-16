Daniel Craig’s final James Bond film delayed again. Here’s the new release date

James Bond producers have moved back the release date of the untitled Bond 25 film from February 14 to April 8, 2020.

It is the second delay for Bond 25, reported Variety. MGM and Eon originally announced in 2017 that the film would open on November 8, 2019, then moved that back to February 14, 2020 after Danny Boyle departed as director and was replaced by Cary Joji Fukunaga.

The film will see Daniel Craig returning as Bond for the fifth and final time, and Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris and Ben Whishaw reprising their roles from 2015’s Spectre, directed by Sam Mendes.

The last two instalments became the highest-grossing films in the series, with Skyfall making $1.1 billion globally and Spectre earning $880.7 million at the worldwide box office.

Bond 25 will begin shooting on March 4. Fukunaga, whose feature credits include Jane Eyre and Beasts of No Nation, has become the first American director in the history of the franchise under MGM and Eon.

Friday’s announcement about Bond 25 came a few minutes after Universal said it had shifted Fast and Furious 9 back six weeks from April 10 to May 22, 2020 — the start of the Memorial Day weekend.

First Published: Feb 16, 2019 15:20 IST