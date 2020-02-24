e-paper
Donald Trump mentions DDLJ in speech during India visit, Shah Rukh Khan fans announce ‘DDLJ trumps’

During his maiden India visit, US President Donald Trump made a reference to iconic Bollywood films Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Sholay in his speech.

bollywood Updated: Feb 24, 2020 15:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Donald Trump said in his speech that people all over the world enjoy films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Sholay.
Donald Trump said in his speech that people all over the world enjoy films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Sholay.(Reuters/Screengrab)
         

US President Donald Trump sent Twitter into a frenzy when he mentioned Bollywood classics Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Sholay in his speech at Motera stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday afternoon. He also showered praise on the film industry. Earlier, former US President Barack Obama had referenced the film on his visit to India.

“This is the country that produces 2000 movies a year from the hub of genius and creativity known as Bollywood. All over the planet, people take great joy in scenes of bhangra, music, dance, romance and drama, and classic Indian films like DDLJ and Sholay,” Trump, who is on his maiden visit to India, said.

 

While the audience erupted into loud cheers at Trump’s references to Hindi films, Twitteratti also went into a frenzy. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan, who plays the lead role in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, were particularly elated.

 

 Watch | Namaste Trump: When US President heaped praise on Sachin, Virat, DDLJ, Sholay

“US president D. Trump mentioned DDLJ in his speech. BIGGEST STAR of the country SHAHRUKH KHAN. @iamsrk #TrumpIndiaVisit #DDLJ,” one fan wrote. Another tweeted, “#NamasteyTrump @realDonaldTrump just mentioned #DDLJ the iconic romantic movie @iamsrk , Presidents change bt @iamsrk remains.”

Yash Raj Films, producers of the iconic film, also reacted on Twitter. “DDLJ trumps!” their tweet read. Check out some of the reactions here:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Former US President Barack Obama also referred to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge during his India visit in 2015. In broken Hindi, he quoted the iconic dialogue from the film and said, “Senorita, bade bade desho mein… you know what I mean.”

Also read: Sonam Kapoor says ‘no idea’ when told Boney Kapoor knew about Mr India trilogy, Anil Kapoor declines to comment

Trump is here for the Namaste Trump event, which is on the lines of the Howdy Modi programme that was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his trip to Houston last September. Around one lakh people gathered for the event. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, Governor Acharya Devvrat and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly were also present at the stadium.

In the evening, the US President is scheduled to depart for Agra to catch a glimpse of the Taj Mahal with his family.

(With inputs from ANI)

