Donald Trump mentions DDLJ in speech during India visit, Shah Rukh Khan fans announce ‘DDLJ trumps’

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 15:50 IST

US President Donald Trump sent Twitter into a frenzy when he mentioned Bollywood classics Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Sholay in his speech at Motera stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday afternoon. He also showered praise on the film industry. Earlier, former US President Barack Obama had referenced the film on his visit to India.

“This is the country that produces 2000 movies a year from the hub of genius and creativity known as Bollywood. All over the planet, people take great joy in scenes of bhangra, music, dance, romance and drama, and classic Indian films like DDLJ and Sholay,” Trump, who is on his maiden visit to India, said.

"People take great joy in watching the scenes of classic films like DDLJ and Shah Rukh Khan." - President of the United States Donald Trump at the #NamasteyTrump event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. #TrumpIndiaVisit #TrumpInIndia #IndiaWelcomesTrump #TrumpVisit ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OvQLOZJd4l — SRK Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) February 24, 2020

While the audience erupted into loud cheers at Trump’s references to Hindi films, Twitteratti also went into a frenzy. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan, who plays the lead role in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, were particularly elated.

“US president D. Trump mentioned DDLJ in his speech. BIGGEST STAR of the country SHAHRUKH KHAN. @iamsrk #TrumpIndiaVisit #DDLJ,” one fan wrote. Another tweeted, “#NamasteyTrump @realDonaldTrump just mentioned #DDLJ the iconic romantic movie @iamsrk , Presidents change bt @iamsrk remains.”

Yash Raj Films, producers of the iconic film, also reacted on Twitter. “DDLJ trumps!” their tweet read. Check out some of the reactions here:

DDLJ trumps! — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) February 24, 2020

US president D. Trump mentioned DDLJ in his speech.



😍😍😍



BIGGEST STAR of the country SHAHRUKH KHAN. @iamsrk #TrumpIndiaVisit #DDLJpic.twitter.com/HTx8pNikbN — 𝔍𝔞𝔞𝔱 𝔎𝔞 ℭ𝔥𝔥𝔬𝔯𝔞™ (@WordOfTheGod) February 24, 2020

No matter how much you try to bring him down. He will rise. He is a Pheonix.#TrumpIndiaVisit #DDLJ #ShahRukhKhan#TrumpmentionsDDLJ

# — Schrodinger (@listenphurrrkan) February 24, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump Saying - "People take great joy in watching the scenes of classic films like DDLJ."



Proud Moment For Indian Cinema & Bollywood.#TrumpInIndia #IndiaWelcomesTrump



SRK is truely the biggest superstar in the world who represents India Globally 👏🏻👏🏻❤️😍🤩 — ♡♔SRKCFC♔♡™ (@SRKCHENNAIFC) February 24, 2020

Jo v global dignitaries INDIA mein aaye.... ek chiz toh common hai hai.... and , i.e, hailing SRK and praising India's most loved cinema, #DDLJ. ❤



That's the impact @iamsrk has !! 🇮🇳🙏#TrumpIndiaVisit #TrumpRespectsSRK — That Bullish Guy (@i_Prathit) February 24, 2020

Former US President Barack Obama also referred to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge during his India visit in 2015. In broken Hindi, he quoted the iconic dialogue from the film and said, “Senorita, bade bade desho mein… you know what I mean.”

Trump is here for the Namaste Trump event, which is on the lines of the Howdy Modi programme that was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his trip to Houston last September. Around one lakh people gathered for the event. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, Governor Acharya Devvrat and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly were also present at the stadium.

In the evening, the US President is scheduled to depart for Agra to catch a glimpse of the Taj Mahal with his family.

(With inputs from ANI)

