‘Long Live India-US ties’, says PM Modi as he welcomes US President at ‘Namaste Trump’ event

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 13:51 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed US President Donald Trump at the grand ‘Namaste Trump’ event with chants of ‘Long Live India-US friendship’.

“History is in the making at Motera Stadium. Five months ago, I began my US journey with ‘Howdy Modi’ event at Houston. And today, my friend President Donald Trump is beginning his journey with ‘Namaste Trump’. I welcome you to world’s biggest democracy,” said Modi.

Trump and First Lady Melania reached the Motera Stadium, the world’s largest cricket ground with a seating capacity of 1.10 lakh people, in Ahmedabad after a visit to the Sabarmati ashram. After being received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a warm hug at the Ahmedabad airport, Trump covered the 22-km roadshow on his way to the stadium in his presidential car, “The Beast”.

“Electric Atmosphere at Motera Stadium as people eagerly wait to welcome President Trump,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted ahead of Trump’s visit.

India has gone out of its way to showcase the chemistry between PM Modi and President Trump, who is on his first official visit to India. Grand preparations have been made for the high-profile visit with thousands of people lined up the streets of Ahmedabad to greet the two leaders during their roadshow.

Large billboards with the words “two dynamic personalities, one momentous occasion” and “two strong nations, one great friendship” have gone up across the city.

The “Namaste Trump” event is on the lines of grand welcome accorded to PM Modi through “Howdy Modi” function in Houston when he went to the US last year. The event is expected to last almost for two hours.

“I had committed to this trip a long time ago. I look forward to it. I hear it’s going to be a big event… the biggest event they ever had in India,” Trump said before leaving for India on Sunday evening.

After spending the first leg of his visit in Gujarat, Trump will head to Agra as part of his 36-hour whilrwind India tour. After a 75-minute flight, the Air Force One will land in Agra and the Trumps are expected to reach the Taj Mahal at 5.15 pm. They will spend close to an hour at the 17th century monument before Air Force One takes off again for New Delhi at 6.45 pm.

After being given a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan at 10 am on Tuesday, Trump will travel to Rajghat to lay a wreath at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi. At 11 am, he will go to Hyderabad House for restricted and delegation-level talks with Modi. The two sides are also expected to sign at least five MoUs covering areas such as energy security, oil and gas, intellectual property and civil nuclear cooperation. They will also conclude some defence deals.

Apart from some engagements at the US embassy, Trump will meet President Ram Nath Kovind, who will host a banquet for the president before he flies out of India at 10 pm on Tuesday.