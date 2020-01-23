Manushi Chhillar shares sneak peek into her character Sanyogita from Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj. See pic

bollywood

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who is making her Bollywood debut with upcoming historical drama Prithviraj, has shared a glimpse of her character from the movie.

Manushi took to Instagram to share a sneak-peek of her new character as Sanyogita in the movie. The post featured herself in the makeup room dressed as the love of the King’s life. Without giving any further details about her role, Manushi wrote, “Sanyogita #Prithviraj.”

The 22-year-old star, who is paired opposite Akshay Kumar, has been announced as the leading lady of YRF’s biggest historical film Prithviraj. The film is based on the life of King Prithviraj Chauhan.

Manushi started the shooting in January and told ANI, “I’m currently enjoying the process of learning because I have miles to go and lots to soak in. It is a lot of work to become an actress and it’s also extremely creatively satisfying.”

Manushi who is making her grand debut in Bollywood further said, “It’s also important for me to put in this hard work because YRF has shown a lot of faith and trust in me and made me a part of their biggest film this year. I would want to prove myself well with this opportunity.”

She added that the film can be a great learning experience for her. Talking about Akshay, she said, “It is a huge honour to be a part of an Akshay Kumar-starrer and I will get to learn from someone who is the best in this industry. Prithviraj is a huge learning ground for me. For me, being on the sets every day is hugely enjoyable.”

She further stated, “I’m like a kid in a candy store because I’m getting to pick up so many new aspects of film-making and acting at every given second. After the end of the day’s shoot, I feel happy and exhilarated to prepare myself for my next day’s shoot and look forward to being on the set again because I know I will again learn something entirely new.”

The historical drama is being helmed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi and is set for a worldwide release on Diwali 2020.

