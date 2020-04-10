Sunny Leone: ‘First thing I want to do after lockdown is drop my kids off to school and have a breather’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 17:57 IST

While the nation reels with being stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has been even more of a struggle for those with toddlers at home. Sunny Leone, who has a four-year-old daughter Nisha and two-year-old twin sons Noah and Asher, opened up in an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times about how she is dealing with the lockdown and her new online show.

Excerpts:

How have you been coping up during the lockdown?

The lockdown definitely has not been easy. I have three very small toddlers who need a lot of attention and school time. This place needs to be cleaned and all the household duties need to be taken care of. It’s not that it’s so difficult to do each of the things, it’s just that there are not enough hours in the day to do it all.

What does a day in quarantine look like for you?

My quarantine day starts at 6.30 in the morning when the first baby wakes up, which is Noah, and he likes to do so many different things before the rest of the children are up. After all the children are up, I try to get 30 minutes of work out. Then, the kids go for a walk. Then, one of us stays up and cleans, which is usually me or the other nanny. Then, I get ready for the chat. Let me remember what else happens in a day, I’m exhausted. The children wake up after their nap, they go out, do more school work. We do arts, crafts and as many things as we can to try and keep them busy and get them lots of exercise.

How did you come up with the idea of Locked Up With Sunny?

Locked Up With Sunny started with the idea of just connecting with all of my followers, fans and people that I haven’t talked to in a while. I was just trying to create something that would maybe be a little bit different. I’m not sure if it is or what people are doing out there, but for me, it is just a way to connect with everybody and be able to talk, get a break and do silly fun things with my guest.

Given that you have three kids at home, how are you balancing things during these tough times?

As I tried to answer the first question, you can probably tell by my voice how I am doing and how I am balancing. It’s the end of the day and I am exhausted. But all that matters is the children, keeping them busy and never letting them feel like there’s a lack of things to do. I know we do the same things every day but luckily, they are toddlers so they like routine and they like to know that they are going to do the same things every day, which is very nice. So, it’s just about scheduling. There is no other option; we have to get the homework done, we have to get the cleaning done, we have to cook, we have to take care of the kids… There is really no other option but to figure it out and just do it.

Also read | Delhi Metro follows AR Rahman’s lead, defends original Masakali: ‘We have a bias as we feature in it’

What is the first thing you want to do after the lockdown ends?

The first thing I would like to do once lockdown is done is drop my kids off to school and have a breather. Not only for myself, but for them too. I think that they really miss school, their friends and structure. We have promised them that we will go to Dubai once this lockdown is over.

What projects do you have in the pipeline?

I have a film called Coca Cola, a digital show, a TV show that will come out, a few songs that I had signed before the lockdown. My makeup brand, of course, is always something that I am working on. I have so many different things, actually, but I can’t think right now because my children are talking about chug-chug-choo-choo.

Follow @htshowbiz for more