Sunny Leone celebrates sons Asher and Noah’s 2nd birthday: ‘Every time you smile and say mama, my heart melts every time’

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 10:18 IST

Actor Sunny Leone celebrated the birthday of her twins, Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber on Tuesday. She posted a picture with the touching note alongside.

She wrote: “Happy 2nd Birthday to my baby boys! You both bring so much joy and happiness to my world every single day. Every time you smile, laugh , play, jump, dance, sing and say mama, my heart melts every time! God Bless you both my little angels from God!” She also posted a cute family picture, in which all five of them -- Sunny, her husband Daniel Weber, daughter Nisha Kaur Weber and her boys, Asher and Noah - huddle around a chocolate cake. All the kids have bits of cake in their mouth; a bunch of blue balloons add to the festivities.

A doting mom that she is, Sunny had celebrated the birthday of her daughter Nisha by throwing a Frozen-themed party in October last year. Sharing pictures from the celebrations, she had written: “Happy birthday to my little angel Nisha Kaur Weber! You are the light in our day and are an angel from God! Happy birthday baby girl!!”

Sunny and Daniel welcomed Asher and Noah in 2018, who were born via surrogacy. Sunny had taken to Instagram to share the news and had written: “God’s Plan!! June 21st, 2017 was the day @dirrty99 and I found out that we might possibly be having 3 children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years, our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family.We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone!” She had also shared a sweet family picture, with a baby each in the arms of Sunny and Daniel respectively and Nisha sitting in the centre.

A year ago, in July 2017, the couple had adopted a baby girl from Latur in Maharashtra and named her Nisha. Sunny and Daniel are active on Instagram and routinely share pictures and videos from their family life. The couple shares time between Mumbai and their home in Los Angeles.

