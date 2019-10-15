Sunny Leone’s daughter Nisha gets a birthday party fit for a princess, see inside pics and video

bollywood

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:23 IST

Actor Sunny Leone’s daughter Nisha Kaur Weber turned four on Monday. The actor and her husband Daniel Weber decided to celebrate their little daughter’s birthday with a Frozen-themed party.

Both of them shared pictures on their respective Instagram pages. Sharing pictures, Sunny wrote: Happy birthday to my little angel Nisha Kaur Weber. You are the light in our day and are an angel from God! Happy birthday baby girl!”

Daniel too put up pictures and wrote: My gift from God - Nisha Kaur Weber. Love you more than I can ever explain . Happy Birthday baby love.”

Sunny often shares pictures and videos of her kids, Nisha and her twins - Asher and Noah. Sharing a picture with Nisha in August this year, she revealed how even on a vacation she ensures her daughter’s homework is always complete. Sharing a picture, she wrote: “On vacation but I believe in consistency with my daughter. Helping her finish the homework assignment I set for her. Beautiful Burj Khalifa in the background,” she captioned the image.”

Sunny and Daniel adopted Nisha in 2017 from Latur in Maharashtra. They became parents to their biological children, Asher and Noah, in 2018. They had them through surrogacy.

Sunny was recently in news when she accidentally revealed the mobile number of a resident of Delhi as her own in Diljit Dosanjh starrer Arjun Patiala. She later apologised for doing so. Speaking with Zoom TV in an interview, Sunny said, “Sorry I didn’t mean for that to happen to you. Must get some really interesting people calling.” A resident of Pitampura in Delhi, 27-year-old Puneet Agarwal, had filed a police complaint after getting inundated with hundreds of phone calls from fans of Sunny even since his number was used in Arjun Patiala. The callers told him that they wanted to talk to Sunny. He also received abuses and inappropriate comments from many callers.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 09:29 IST