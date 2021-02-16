Dia Mirza shares stunning first pictures from wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi, says 'the miracle of love' can heal hearts
- Actor Dia Mirza has shared the stunning first pictures from her wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi. Take a peek inside their 'pheras' and 'varmala' ceremonies.
Actor Dia Mirza has shared the first official pictures from her wedding. Dia married Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony on Monday.
On Tuesday, she took to social media to post four pictures from the festivities. She captioned each of her posts, "Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us."
While the first and second picture showed the couple taking 'pheras', a third showed them at the 'varmala' ceremony. Another showed them sitting at the 'mandap'.
Neither Dia nor Vaibhav had spoken publicly about their relationship, or their wedding, until yesterday. Earlier on Monday, Dia had taken to social media to post pictures from her bridal shower, and of her hennaed hand. The paparazzi had posted pictures of the venue, all decked up in floral arrangements to accommodate 50 guests.
After the ceremony, the couple made a debut before the gathered paparazzi, and distributed sweets among them. The bride looked resplendent in a red sari. Pictures from the wedding showed Jackky Bhagnani and Aditi Rao Hydari in attendance.
Dia was earlier married to film producer Sahil Sangha. They parted ways in 2019 after being together for 11 years.
Shabana Azmi cherishes working with Emma Thompson on Shekhar Kapur's film
Anupam Kher on Sandeep Nahar's alleged suicide: 'He was a happy-go-lucky guy'
Actor Anupam Kher has spoken about the alleged suicide of his MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-actor, Sandeep Nahar.
Master on OTT 2 weeks after theatres: What's the ideal gap between theatrical and OTT release?
Vijay Sethupathi reveals why he couldn't take up Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha
Clarifying why he could not take up Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, Vijay Sethupathi said that his schedule went haywire due to Covid 19 pandemic, resulting in his five pending Telugu films that he needed to complete.
Saif Ali Khan gets a shoutout from sister Saba ahead of Kareena's delivery
Twitter user tells Ranvir, 'Konkana was right when she left you'. See his reply
Irrfan's son Babil reveals Valentine's Day was 'blatantly disregarded', see pic
Irrfan's son Babil shares a picture of his parents and revealed that the concept of Valentine's Day was 'blatantly disregarded' in his family.
Karan Johar welcomes 'young talent' Triptii Dimri as part of DCA Squad
Karan Johar has introduced the first of the four young talent that his new company, Dharma Cornerstone Agency will support - actor Triptii Dimri, who has previously worked in films such as Poster Boys, Laila Majnu and Bulbbul.
Roohi trailer: Janhvi Kapoor turns bride-stealer ghost for Rajkummar Rao
MS Dhoni The Untold Story actor dies by suicide, all about Dia Mirza's wedding
From Dia Mirza tying the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi to the death of MS Dhoni The Untold Story actor Sandeep Nahar, here are top entertainment news stories.
Nagarjuna completes shooting his portion in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, see pics
Actor Nagarjuna took to Twitter to inform his fans that he had wrapped his portion in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra. He also shared pictures with the lead pair and film's director Ayan Mukerji.
Hrithik-Aishwarya are a dream in this fan made Jodhaa Akbar video, watch
Sara Ali Khan has a witty reply when paparazzi ask about where she's headed
Sara Ali Khan on Monday was spotted in Mumbai, interacting with paparazzi. She was reportedly on her way to casting director's office.
Priyanka-Ranveer discuss double dates, whether they wear Nick, Deepika's clothes
