‘Kept hands in namaste to hold dress up’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals how she avoided a major wardrobe malfunction at Miss World 2000

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently revealed that she almost had a major wardrobe malfunction when she was crowned Miss World in 2000, and the extremely Desi Girl manner in which she avoided it, by holding her hands up in namaste.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 16:25 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Priyanka Chopra at the Miss World 2000 stage
Priyanka Chopra at the Miss World 2000 stage(Instagram)
         

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently revealed that she almost had a major wardrobe malfunction when she was crowned Miss World in 2000, and the extremely Desi Girl manner in which she avoided it. In an interview with People, the 38-year-old Bollywood and Hollywood actor shared, “In 2000, when I won Miss World, my dress was taped on to me. By the time I won at the end I was sweating so much because it was so stressful that the entire tape came off. The whole time while I was doing my walk or whatever when I won, I kept my hands like this in a ‘namaste’, which people thought was a ‘namaste’ but actually was holding my dress up. So uncomfortable!”

 

The Sky Is Pink actor also shared how she was uncomfortable with her outfit at the 2018 MET Gala, when she walked in a gorgeous burgundy Ralph Lauren ensemble. The custom Ralph Lauren Collection look featured a burgundy velvet gown with an intricate golden headpiece and chest piece, which like most of her red carpet looks, was a head turner. Talking about it, Priyanka said, “It was this blood red, Ralph Lauren, beautiful outfits with a gold hood. But the corset under that thing, I couldn’t breathe! I felt like it reshaped my ribs. So hard to sit during dinner. Obviously couldn’t eat too much that night.”

 

Priyanka recently shared photographs from her Karwa Chauth celebrations with husband Nick Jonas. On the professional front, the Quantico star has recently wrapped up the Germany schedule of the latest in the Matrix series alongside Keanu Reeves and is all set for the release of her biography, Unfinished.

