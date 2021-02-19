Priyanka Chopra wears Nick Jonas' jacket as she steps out of vanity van to show set of Citadel during Instagram live

Priyanka Chopra conducted an Instagram live from her vanity van to talk about her memoir Unfinished and answer fan questions. The actor said she was prepping on the sets of her next project, Citadel, in London. She was in a spaghetti black top and later wore a green jacket as she stepped out of her vanity van to show around the sets. The jacket belongs to her husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka took various questions about her book which released last month. She said the end was her favourite part of the book. “Love the way it ends, how I became who I became,” she said. “The hardest chapter was grief because it was multiple levels of grief and grief that I hadn’t dealt with. But it was important to my journey,” she added.





On being asked if life would have been different if she was the youngest child, she said, “The younger children get away with everything. I worked very hard being the elder one.”

When asked what one thing she would like to tell a 20-year-old Indian girl, the actor replied, “You come from a culture which has so much modernity and tradition. Trust yourself, trust your instincts and follow your dreams.”

Priyanka revealed she will be in London till November for Citadel. The Amazon spy series will have her share screen space with Game of Thrones star Richard Madden. The show will be produced by Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, and directed by Raj and DK.

According to an Entertainment Weekly report, Priaynka and Richard will star in the “US ‘mothership’ edition” of the spy series, which will also feature interconnected local-language productions from India, Italy, and Mexico (the latter installment being newly announced). Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg will serve as writers and executive producers of Citadel, with Patrick Moran, Mike Larocca, and the Russos on board as executive producers, it added.

