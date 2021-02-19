IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Arjun Kapoor joins Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan as they visit her parents' home. See pics
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan at her parents' residence. (Varinder Chawla)
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan at her parents' residence. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Arjun Kapoor joins Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan as they visit her parents' home. See pics

  • Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were spotted at her parents' residence on Thursday evening. Malaika's son was also seen.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:17 AM IST

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor continue to grow stronger on their relationship front. Arjun is now also a part of Malaika’s family and was seen visiting her parents at their residence Thursday evening. Malaika’s son Arhaan was also spotted.

While Arjun was in a black tee and denims with a matching cap and mask, Malaika was in a grey tracksuit and mask. The couple was seen making the exit together.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora at her parents house.
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora at her parents house.
Arhaan Khan at his grandparents home.
Arhaan Khan at his grandparents home.


Arjun and Malaika recently celebrated an intimate Valentine’s Day. Several glimpses from the special preparations on their Instagram Stories showed how a chef was called specially for the occasion and the exotic dishes that were prepared for the dinner. A romantic setting with candles and flowers in an open terrace area was seen in pictures shared by Malaika who decked up in a white dress for the occasion.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora celebrated Valentines Day together.
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora celebrated Valentines Day together.


Ahead of the Valentine’s Day, Malaika had shared a picture of Arjun who sported a tee with ‘Love in the air’ printed on its back.

The couple had confirmed their relationship one-and-a-half years ago with an Instagram post on Arjun’s birthday. Malaika had wished Arjun on his birthday in 2019 by sharing a cozy picture of the two from their New York vacation. She had written, "Happy birthday, my crazy, insanely funny and amazing Arjun Kapoor. Love and happiness always!" A month before his birthday, the two had made a joint appearance at the screening of Arjun's film India's Most Wanted.

Also read: Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah on how she handles relationship issues with boyfriend Shane

Talking about making their relationship official, Arjun had told Filmfare in an interview, “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
malaika arora arjun kapoor malaika arora arhaan khan arjun kapoor valentines day

Related Stories

Salman Khan couldn't save Bigg Boss 14 with his star power.
Salman Khan couldn't save Bigg Boss 14 with his star power.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Here’s all that was wrong with the reality show this season

By Ruchi Kaushal
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:53 AM IST
  • From no importance given to audience votes to contestants walking in and out of the house at their own convenience, Bigg Boss 14 was quite a mess due to various reasons.
READ FULL STORY
Anil Kapoor was teased by his son Harsh Varrdhan for his latest social media post.
Anil Kapoor was teased by his son Harsh Varrdhan for his latest social media post.
bollywood

Anil posts fresh pics of his buff new body, son says 'showing off your arms'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:43 PM IST
  • Actor Anil Kapoor shared a fresh set of pictures and won praise from his industry colleagues. However, his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor teased him for 'showing off' his muscular arms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan at her parents' residence. (Varinder Chawla)
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan at her parents' residence. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Arjun Kapoor joins Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan as they visit her parents' home

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:17 AM IST
  • Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were spotted at her parents' residence on Thursday evening. Malaika's son was also seen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aaliyah Kashyap turned 20 recently.
Aaliyah Kashyap turned 20 recently.
bollywood

Aaliyah Kashyap reveals how she handles relationship issues with boyfriend

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:09 AM IST
  • Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah, in a new YouTube video revealed how she handles relationship issues with her boyfriend, Shane.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra will be seen next in The Girl on the Train.
Parineeti Chopra will be seen next in The Girl on the Train.
bollywood

Parineeti felt like she 'was playing five girls in one' in The Girl on the Train

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:42 PM IST
Parineeti Chopra said that her role in The Girl on the Train is different from anything she has done before. She expressed her gratitude to be offered the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aryan Khan filled in for his father, Shah Rukh Khan, at the IPL auction.
Aryan Khan filled in for his father, Shah Rukh Khan, at the IPL auction.
bollywood

Twitter can't get over Aryan Khan's mannerisms that reminded everyone of SRK

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:08 PM IST
  • Fans on Twitter saw Aryan Khan at the IPL auction on Thursday, and his mannerisms immediately reminded everyone of his father, Shah Rukh Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aaliyah Kashyap was affected by the hate she received for her lingerie photos.
Aaliyah Kashyap was affected by the hate she received for her lingerie photos.
bollywood

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah cried after being trolled for lingerie photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:14 PM IST
Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah said that she was 'crying constantly' after the backlash she faced for posting pictures in lingerie. She eventually realised that anonymous trolls don't matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018 after a whirlwind romance.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018 after a whirlwind romance.
bollywood

Priyanka says she found Nick while 'focusing on picking up my own pieces'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:44 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra said that Nick Jonas came into her life at a time when she was focusing on herself and 'picking up (her) own pieces'. Watch her interaction with Sonali Bendre here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vartika Tiwari (Sourced photo)
Vartika Tiwari (Sourced photo)
bollywood

Vartika Tiwari: A farmer’s proud daughter and best actor

By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:03 PM IST
A proud daughter of a farmer, actor Vartika Tiwari believes that one should never shy from his or her roots.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan spotted on Thursday.(Varinder Chawla)
Saif Ali Khan spotted on Thursday.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Saif Ali Khan brings new toys home as Kareena prepares to give birth. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:56 PM IST
  • Saif Ali Khan was spotted on Thursday carrying new toys home, ahead of the birth of his second child with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aryan Khan and Jahnavi Mehta at the IPL auction 2021.
Aryan Khan and Jahnavi Mehta at the IPL auction 2021.
bollywood

IPL auction: Juhi brims with pride to see SRK's son Aryan, her daughter Jahnavi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:28 PM IST
  • Juhi Chawla cheered for 'KKR kids' - her daughter Jahnavi and Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan - at the ongoing IPL auction. Shah Rukh and Juhi co-own the Kolkata Knight Riders team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Preity Zinta's team Punjab Kings bought a player named Shahrukh Khan at the IPL auction, leading to a flurry of jokes on Twitter.
Preity Zinta's team Punjab Kings bought a player named Shahrukh Khan at the IPL auction, leading to a flurry of jokes on Twitter.
bollywood

IPL auction 2021: Preity Zinta's Punjab Kings buys Shahrukh Khan, Twitter reacts

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:07 PM IST
  • Preity Zinta's IPL team Punjab Kings bought rookie cricketer Shahrukh Khan for 5.25 crore. Twitter exploded with Veer-Zaara references.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nidhi Dutta's bridal shower sees Soni Razdan, Amrita Singh in attendance
Nidhi Dutta's bridal shower sees Soni Razdan, Amrita Singh in attendance
bollywood

Soni Razdan and Amrita Singh attend JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi's bridal shower

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:56 PM IST
Producer Nidhi Dutta and filmmaker Binoy Gandhi are set to tie the knot soon. Before the wedding, JP Dutta's daughter was seen enjoying her bridal shower with Soni Razdan and Amrita Singh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone deleted all her previous posts earlier this year.
Deepika Padukone deleted all her previous posts earlier this year.
bollywood

Deepika joins Pawri Hori Hai trend, shares fan-made childhood pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:54 PM IST
  • Deepika Padukone has joined the 'pawri' trend. She posted a fan-made collage with a childhood picture of her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan.
bollywood

Kareena's new baby is already getting gifts, see pics shared by 'mommy to be'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:51 PM IST
  • 'Mommy-to-be' Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared pictures of the gifts she's been receiving as she prepares to give birth for the second time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi send Kareena Kapoor a post-wedding gift.
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi send Kareena Kapoor a post-wedding gift.
bollywood

Dia Mirza, Vaibhav Rekhi surprise Kareena Kapoor with a gift before her delivery

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:30 PM IST
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot earlier this week. After they left fans gushing with their wedding photos, they sent Kareena Kapoor Khan a potted plant. The actor shared a glimpse of the gift and congratulated the couple.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza came together for a funny video.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza came together for a funny video.
bollywood

Riteish Deshmukh gives a sneak peek of his ‘yawn sambandh’ with Genelia D’Souza

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:15 PM IST
  • Riteish Deshmukh shared a hilarious video, suggesting the nature of his relationship with wife Genelia D'Souza. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP