Arjun Kapoor joins Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan as they visit her parents' home. See pics
- Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were spotted at her parents' residence on Thursday evening. Malaika's son was also seen.
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor continue to grow stronger on their relationship front. Arjun is now also a part of Malaika’s family and was seen visiting her parents at their residence Thursday evening. Malaika’s son Arhaan was also spotted.
While Arjun was in a black tee and denims with a matching cap and mask, Malaika was in a grey tracksuit and mask. The couple was seen making the exit together.
Arjun and Malaika recently celebrated an intimate Valentine’s Day. Several glimpses from the special preparations on their Instagram Stories showed how a chef was called specially for the occasion and the exotic dishes that were prepared for the dinner. A romantic setting with candles and flowers in an open terrace area was seen in pictures shared by Malaika who decked up in a white dress for the occasion.
Ahead of the Valentine’s Day, Malaika had shared a picture of Arjun who sported a tee with ‘Love in the air’ printed on its back.
The couple had confirmed their relationship one-and-a-half years ago with an Instagram post on Arjun’s birthday. Malaika had wished Arjun on his birthday in 2019 by sharing a cozy picture of the two from their New York vacation. She had written, "Happy birthday, my crazy, insanely funny and amazing Arjun Kapoor. Love and happiness always!" A month before his birthday, the two had made a joint appearance at the screening of Arjun's film India's Most Wanted.
Talking about making their relationship official, Arjun had told Filmfare in an interview, “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that.”
