Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor had a romantic dinner on Valentine's Day.
Inside Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor's romantic Valentine's date night with roses, candles and good food. See pics

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora enjoyed the perfect date night on February 14, Valentine's Day. Both of them took to Instagram to share photos from their special night together.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:49 AM IST

Much like for any other couple in love, Valentine's Day was a special occasion for celebrity couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. The two enjoyed the most romantic candle-lit dinner, surrounded by beautiful flowers.

Malaika shared photos from the night on Instagram Stories. One of them showed her in a white dress, sitting on a couch with some red roses in front of her. An artificial candle was lit up and a dinner menu could be seen as well.

Malaika Arora on Valentines Day dinner.
Malaika Arora on her date night with Arjun.
Photo posted by Arjun Kapoor.
Arjun shared more photos of the beautiful decor. There was a white canopy hanging from the ceiling with pretty fairy lights all around it. Small lanterns were put on the floor and beautiful flowers could be seen all over the room. He also shared a black and white photo of Malaika.

The two kick-started the Valentine's Day celebrations a day before. Malaika took to her Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of Arjun wearing a black tee with 'Love is in the air' printed on its back.

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for a few years now. Talking to Filmfare in an interview, about their decision to make the relationship public, Arjun had said, “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that,” he said.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor-Saif, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain attend Randhir Kapoor' birthday dinner. See pics

However, he had said he is not getting married. “I’m not getting married. I understand why there are speculations. Because in my own house people would ask ‘tu shaadi kab kar raha hai’? It’s a very organic Indian question. If you’re with someone for even three days, the marriage question pops up. ‘Shaadi karlo, tumhari umar ho gayi hai, abhi kitna sochoge?’ 33, for most people in India, is great age to get married, but not for me. I still have time. If I’ve not hidden my relationship, why will I hide my marriage yaar?,” he had added.

