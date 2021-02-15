Kareena Kapoor-Saif, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain attend Randhir Kapoor' birthday dinner. See pics

The Kapoor family turned up for the 74th birthday celebration of Randhir Kapoor to cheer him up. The veteran actor had been feeling alone and emotional after the death of his youngest brother, actor Rajiv Kapoor, last week.

Randhir's daughters--Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor--turned up to the dinner with their children. Kareena's husband Saif Ali Khan was also spotted, carrying their sleepy son Taimur Ali Khan in his arms. Pictures from the venue also showed Saif trying to shield Taimur's eyes from the flashes of photographers' cameras.





Karisma and her daughter Samara were seen leaving the house, wearing protective masks. Also spotted was the family of late Rishi Kapoor. Actor Neetu Kapoor, her daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir joined the dinner. Ranbir was seen leaving the venue with his girlfriend, Alia Bhatt.

Actor Tara Sutaria was also seen with her boyfriend, actor Aadar Jain. Aadar is also Randhir's nephew--his sister Rima Jain's son. Also attending the party were actor Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor.

After his brother's death, Randhir had expressed his grief at having lost several family members in quick succession. "I am left alone in this house," he said in an interview. Rajiv died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 58.

Randhir told ETimes, "Rajiv was a very gentle and extremely jovial person. It is so tough to believe that he is gone. He had no medical history. His health was simply fine; he had no problems whatsoever."

Randhir's sister Ritu Nanda died in January 2020, and Rishi died in April. "I don't know what's happening. I was equally close to Rishi and Rajiv. I have lost four people from my family--my mother Krishna Kapoor (October 2018), eldest sister Ritu (January 14, 2020), Rishi and now Rajiv. These four were my central core, with whom I did most of my talking," he said.

