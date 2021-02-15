Kareena Kapoor-Saif, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain attend Randhir Kapoor' birthday dinner. See pics
The Kapoor family turned up for the 74th birthday celebration of Randhir Kapoor to cheer him up. The veteran actor had been feeling alone and emotional after the death of his youngest brother, actor Rajiv Kapoor, last week.
Randhir's daughters--Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor--turned up to the dinner with their children. Kareena's husband Saif Ali Khan was also spotted, carrying their sleepy son Taimur Ali Khan in his arms. Pictures from the venue also showed Saif trying to shield Taimur's eyes from the flashes of photographers' cameras.
Karisma and her daughter Samara were seen leaving the house, wearing protective masks. Also spotted was the family of late Rishi Kapoor. Actor Neetu Kapoor, her daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir joined the dinner. Ranbir was seen leaving the venue with his girlfriend, Alia Bhatt.
Actor Tara Sutaria was also seen with her boyfriend, actor Aadar Jain. Aadar is also Randhir's nephew--his sister Rima Jain's son. Also attending the party were actor Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor.
After his brother's death, Randhir had expressed his grief at having lost several family members in quick succession. "I am left alone in this house," he said in an interview. Rajiv died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 58.
Randhir told ETimes, "Rajiv was a very gentle and extremely jovial person. It is so tough to believe that he is gone. He had no medical history. His health was simply fine; he had no problems whatsoever."
Also read: Aishwarya Rai celebrates Valentine's with Aaradhya, fans are in awe of their beauty: 'She got her looks from mother'
Randhir's sister Ritu Nanda died in January 2020, and Rishi died in April. "I don't know what's happening. I was equally close to Rishi and Rajiv. I have lost four people from my family--my mother Krishna Kapoor (October 2018), eldest sister Ritu (January 14, 2020), Rishi and now Rajiv. These four were my central core, with whom I did most of my talking," he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena-Saif, Alia-Ranbir, Tara-Aadar attend Randhir Kapoor' birthday dinner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka gets sent a sea of roses by Nick Jonas, he says they are 'just a few'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aishwarya celebrates Valentine's with Aaradhya, fans are in awe of their beauty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha turns one: 10 times she melted hearts
- On Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's daughter Samisha's first birthday, here are ten adorable pictures and videos of the little one.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Randhir spoke about his separation with Babita, denied need for a divorce
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saraswati ma ke alawa sab mask me rahenge: Anurag Basu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka talks about favouritism in Bollywood, suggests 'extending the table'
- Priyanka Chopra talked about favouritism in Bollywood and said that while it is alright to support one's friends and family, monopolising opportunities is not good.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter go out on a Valentine's Day lunch date. See pics
- Rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter were spotted on a lunch outing on Sunday, Valentine's Day. The duo also posed together.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Ayesha Shroff wrote a letter to Jackie Shroff’s ex-girlfriend
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan's fan moment with Vijay Deverakonda
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farhan poses with Shibani for V-Day pic, fan says he looks like Dumbledore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saba Ali Khan posts unseen pics from family album featuring Saif, Sara, Ibrahim
- Saba Ali Khan dug into the archives and shared precious memories with her family members, including brother Saif Ali Khan, niece Sara Ali Khan and nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan, on Instagram.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pulwama attack: Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra remember bravehearts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka says Nick likes seeing her succeed: 'My father was like that to me'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohit was rejected by a woman in 2019, here is how she replied to his proposal
- Rohit Saraf revealed that he was ‘very affectionate’ towards a woman he liked in 2019 but she gently rejected him when he suggested that they get into a relationship.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox