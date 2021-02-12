Randhir Kapoor on brother Rajiv Kapoor's death: 'He had no medical history, I am left alone now'
- Randhir Kapoor has spoken about the day that his brother, Rajiv, died, and the personal toll that losing three siblings in a year has taken on him.
Randhir Kapoor has said that his brother, Rajiv Kapoor, who died on Tuesday, had no prior medical condition. Randhir expressed his grief at having lost several family members in quick succession.
"I am left alone in this house," he said in an interview. Rajiv died of a cardiac arrest, at the age of 58.
Randhir told ETimes, "Rajiv was a very gentle and extremely jovial person. It is so tough to believe that he is gone. He had no medical history. His health was simply fine; he had no problems whatsoever."
Randhir also spoke about the personal toll that losing three of his siblings in the span of a year has taken on him. Ritu Nanda died in January 2020, and Rishi Kapoor died in April. "I don't know what's happening. I was equally close to Rishi and Rajiv. I have lost four people from my family--my mother Krishna Kapoor (October 2018), eldest sister Ritu (January 14, 2020), Rishi and now Rajiv. These four were my central core, with whom I did most of my talking," he said.
He said that the family performed a small puja for Rajiv, instead of a traditional 'chautha', owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Similar precautions were taken after Rishi died.
Also read: When Rajiv Kapoor said he was 'brainwashed' early in his career: 'I should have crafted my own space'
About the day of Rajiv's death, Randhir said, "Well, I have a 24-hour nurse since I have a bit of a problem in walking due to a nerve-related issue. The nurse went to wake him up in the morning at about 7:30 am and he did not respond. She detected that his pulse was very low and dropping further. We rushed him to the hospital but all efforts to save him failed. And, now I am left alone in this house".
