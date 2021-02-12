IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Randhir Kapoor on brother Rajiv Kapoor's death: 'He had no medical history, I am left alone now'
Randhir Kapoor (L) and Rajiv Kapoor (R) at the annual Kapoor family Christmas lunch in 2020.
Randhir Kapoor (L) and Rajiv Kapoor (R) at the annual Kapoor family Christmas lunch in 2020.
bollywood

Randhir Kapoor on brother Rajiv Kapoor's death: 'He had no medical history, I am left alone now'

  • Randhir Kapoor has spoken about the day that his brother, Rajiv, died, and the personal toll that losing three siblings in a year has taken on him.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:25 PM IST

Randhir Kapoor has said that his brother, Rajiv Kapoor, who died on Tuesday, had no prior medical condition. Randhir expressed his grief at having lost several family members in quick succession.

"I am left alone in this house," he said in an interview. Rajiv died of a cardiac arrest, at the age of 58.

Randhir told ETimes, "Rajiv was a very gentle and extremely jovial person. It is so tough to believe that he is gone. He had no medical history. His health was simply fine; he had no problems whatsoever."

Randhir also spoke about the personal toll that losing three of his siblings in the span of a year has taken on him. Ritu Nanda died in January 2020, and Rishi Kapoor died in April. "I don't know what's happening. I was equally close to Rishi and Rajiv. I have lost four people from my family--my mother Krishna Kapoor (October 2018), eldest sister Ritu (January 14, 2020), Rishi and now Rajiv. These four were my central core, with whom I did most of my talking," he said.

He said that the family performed a small puja for Rajiv, instead of a traditional 'chautha', owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Similar precautions were taken after Rishi died.

Also read: When Rajiv Kapoor said he was 'brainwashed' early in his career: 'I should have crafted my own space'

About the day of Rajiv's death, Randhir said, "Well, I have a 24-hour nurse since I have a bit of a problem in walking due to a nerve-related issue. The nurse went to wake him up in the morning at about 7:30 am and he did not respond. She detected that his pulse was very low and dropping further. We rushed him to the hospital but all efforts to save him failed. And, now I am left alone in this house".


Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajiv kapoor randhir kapoor kapoor family rishi kapoor

Related Stories

Rishi Kapoor had written about brother Rajiv Kapoor in his book.
Rishi Kapoor had written about brother Rajiv Kapoor in his book.
bollywood

Rishi Kapoor had said about Rajiv in his book: 'I worry a lot about Chimpu'

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:47 AM IST
Rishi Kapoor, in his book Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored, had said that he feels sad as Rajiv Kapoor had never been able to realize his true potential.
READ FULL STORY
In Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Rajiv Kapoor appeared opposite Mandakini.
In Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Rajiv Kapoor appeared opposite Mandakini.
bollywood

When Rajiv Kapoor said he was 'brainwashed' early in his career

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:50 PM IST
  • Rajiv Kapoor in an old interview said that he should have crafted a unique space for himself, instead of allowing himself to be brainwashed early in his career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra will be seen next in The Girl on the Train.
Parineeti Chopra will be seen next in The Girl on the Train.
bollywood

Parineeti Chopra says rivalry between heroines is ‘industry-created’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:19 PM IST
  • Parineeti Chopra, who has acted in several multi-heroine films, said that the notion that two female actors cannot get along is entirely 'industry-created'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas.
Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas.
bollywood

Priyanka on the biggest difference between Hollywood, Bollywood romantic films

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:09 PM IST
  • Actor Priyanka Chopra has said in an interview that she plans to make a return to Bollywood soon. She also spoke about her love for Delhi Crime, and noted the biggest difference between Hollywood and Bollywood romantic movies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Randhir Kapoor (L) and Rajiv Kapoor (R) at the annual Kapoor family Christmas lunch in 2020.
Randhir Kapoor (L) and Rajiv Kapoor (R) at the annual Kapoor family Christmas lunch in 2020.
bollywood

Randhir on brother Rajiv's death: 'He had no medical history, I am alone now'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:25 PM IST
  • Randhir Kapoor has spoken about the day that his brother, Rajiv, died, and the personal toll that losing three siblings in a year has taken on him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah Rukh Khan in a still from My Name Is Khan.
Shah Rukh Khan in a still from My Name Is Khan.
bollywood

11 years of My Name Is Khan: Shah Rukh Khan says team did a 'very fine job'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:45 PM IST
  • Shah Rukh Khan, who does not believe in celebrating anniversaries of films on social media, made an exception as My Name Is Khan completed 11 years of its release.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajiv Kapoor died aged 58 on February 9. (Photo by AFP)(AFP)
Rajiv Kapoor died aged 58 on February 9. (Photo by AFP)(AFP)
bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan gather at late Rajiv Kapoor’s residence

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:02 PM IST
  • Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and others gathered at the late Rajiv Kapoor's residence in Chembur to remember him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in 2018.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in 2018.
bollywood

Priyanka amazed as fan gushes over her use of 'babu' for husband Nick Jonas

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:38 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra was rather amused as a young fan gushed over her use of the word 'babu' for her American husband Nick Jonas. The young girl admonished Indians who feel embarrassed by their Indian-ness, while Priyanka remains a 'desi girl' at heart.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranveer Singh shared a funny video of Rohit Shetty from the Cirkus set.
Ranveer Singh shared a funny video of Rohit Shetty from the Cirkus set.
bollywood

Ranveer Singh shares hilarious video of Rohit Shetty zooming about in clown car

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:04 PM IST
  • Ranveer Singh shared a funny video of Rohit Shetty riding a clown car on the set of Cirkus. Arjun Kapoor hinted at a cameo in the film with his comment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karan Johar ran his popular 'toodles' series through the lockdown featuring Yash and Roohi.
Karan Johar ran his popular 'toodles' series through the lockdown featuring Yash and Roohi.
bollywood

Karan Johar, Yash and Roohi are a riot of colours, father-son twin in blue

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:42 PM IST
  • Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a cute but crazy picture with his kids, Yash and Roohi, all three making a splash with their synchronised jumpsuits. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu shared an interesting video on Twitter to announce her next film.
Taapsee Pannu shared an interesting video on Twitter to announce her next film.
bollywood

Dobaara: Taapsee Pannu, Anurag announce their sci-fi movie in style. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:22 PM IST
Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap have announced their second movie together. Dobaara will be a sci-fi film with Taapsee in the lead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mehra admits that he kept a positive mindset last year others faced huge challenges.
Mehra admits that he kept a positive mindset last year others faced huge challenges.
bollywood

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra : What I learnt in the recent past is to not be caught up in our little challenges in life

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:31 PM IST
The filmmaker talks about working through the pandemic and wrapping up his next film, the Farhan Akhtar starrer, Toofan
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhuri Dixit with her husband Shriram Nene.
Madhuri Dixit with her husband Shriram Nene.
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit wishes ‘cutest birthday boy’ Shriram Nene with adorable post

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:31 PM IST
  • Madhuri Dixit wished her husband Dr Shriram Nene a happy birthday on Instagram with a love-filled post. She called him the 'cutest birthday boy'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akshay Kumarhas booked Republic Day 2022 for Bachchan Pandey while Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha is scheduled for Christmas 2021.
Akshay Kumarhas booked Republic Day 2022 for Bachchan Pandey while Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha is scheduled for Christmas 2021.
bollywood

Bachchan Pandey, Laal Singh Chaddha, Maidaan: The race begins with festive releases on Bollywood’s radar

By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:30 PM IST
With filmmakers and actors already lining up at the box office with their big ticket films, festive weekends seem to be the hot favourite for everyone to lap up. We explore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun Kapoor lost his mother Mona Shourie to cancer.
Arjun Kapoor lost his mother Mona Shourie to cancer.
bollywood

Arjun Kapoor lends support to 100 couples affected by cancer

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has made Valentine's Day a lot more special for a few couples. The actor has extended his support to 100 underprivileged couples whose lives have been affected by cancer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Babil Khan often posts about his father, late Irrfan Khan.
Babil Khan often posts about his father, late Irrfan Khan.
bollywood

Irrfan Khan's son Babil hopes to win awards like his illustrious father, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:55 PM IST
  • Babil Khan, son of actor Irrfan Khan, hopes to win awards like his late father. See his video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangansa Ranaut on sets of Dhaakad.(Twitter)
Kangansa Ranaut on sets of Dhaakad.(Twitter)
bollywood

Kangana shares pic from Dhaakad: '14hrs shift night rolled in to morning'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:17 PM IST
  • Sharing a pic from sets of Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut revealed she is working pretty hard for the action film. See her director photo-bombing the pic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP