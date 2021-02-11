IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Rajiv Kapoor said he was 'brainwashed' early in his career: 'I should have crafted my own space'
In Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Rajiv Kapoor appeared opposite Mandakini.
In Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Rajiv Kapoor appeared opposite Mandakini.
bollywood

When Rajiv Kapoor said he was 'brainwashed' early in his career: 'I should have crafted my own space'

  • Rajiv Kapoor in an old interview said that he should have crafted a unique space for himself, instead of allowing himself to be brainwashed early in his career.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:50 PM IST

The late Rajiv Kapoor in an old interview spoke about being 'brainwashed' at the beginning of his career, because he looked a lot like his uncle, Shammi Kapoor. Rajiv, who died of a cardiac arrest on Tuesday, could never quite attain the professional success that some other members of his illustrious family enjoyed.

He said in the old interview that people on the streets would first call him Shammi Kapoor, then Rishi Kapoor (his brother), and then Rajiv Kapoor. The actor's biggest hit remains Ram Teri Ganga Maili, which released in 1985.

He told Lehren that everyone told him to model his performance on his uncle's persona in his first film, 1983's Ek Jaan Hain Hum. He said in Hindi, "It's a curious thing, but I look a lot like my uncle. Everyone who worked on the film; including the technicians, the director, the choreographer, the music director; they tried to portray my character like Shammi uncle."

He continued, "Because they'd all worked with him before, they made me behave like him. I was a young lad then, so I went with the flow. They used to brainwash me. As I grew older, and gained more experience, I realised that I should have crafted my own space."

Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor were the three sons of the legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and grandsons of actor Prithviraj Kapoor. Raj Kapoor's other children include daughters Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain, and son Randhir.

Rishi Kapoor, who died in April 2020, had written about Rajiv Kapoor in his autobiography Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored. "I worry a lot about Chimpu (Rajiv's nickname) and feel sad that he has never been able to realize his true potential. He is the most talented of us and has an uncanny ear for music. He plays the piano superbly without ever learning it," Rishi had written.

Also read: 'Destiny was never on Rajiv Kapoor's side, he was lonely, but never bitter': Raza Murad

Actor Raza Murad, who was a friend of Rajiv's, had also spoken about his unfulfilled potential. He told reporters on the day of Rajiv's death, "You see, his films didn't work. PremGranth was a good film, but it didn't work. His television series didn't work. His marriage didn't work. Destiny wasn't on the side of Rajiv Kapoor. Worse actors than him have succeeded in this industry. I'll say that there was loneliness, but never bitterness."


Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajiv kapoor shammi kapoor rishi kapoor kapoor family

Related Stories

Actor Rajiv Kapoor died at the age of 58.
Actor Rajiv Kapoor died at the age of 58.
bollywood

Destiny wasn't on Rajiv Kapoor's side, he was lonely, but not bitter: Raza Murad

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:27 PM IST
  • Raza Murad has said that the late Rajiv Kapoor was lonely, but never bitter. Raza, speaking to reporters, said that destiny was never on Rajiv's side.
READ FULL STORY
Rajiv Kapoor passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Tuesday.
Rajiv Kapoor passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Tuesday.
bollywood

Pakistani actor Zeba Bakhtiar 'devastated' on learning of Rajiv Kapoor's death

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:46 PM IST
  • Pakistani actor Zeba Bakthiar, who made her film debut with Henna in 1991, was shocked to hear of the death of Rajiv Kapoor, who had produced the film with Randhir Kapoor.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Sanjay Dutt with wife Maanayata Dutt during a family function.
Sanjay Dutt with wife Maanayata Dutt during a family function.
bollywood

Maanayata pens note for Sanjay on 13 years of marriage, Trishala wishes couple

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:47 PM IST
  • Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt has shared an emotional note for him on their 13th wedding anniversary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is known for her works like Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi.
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is known for her works like Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi.
bollywood

Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari turns writer with her debut novel Mapping Love

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:43 PM IST
  • Panga and Bareilly Ki Barfi director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has turned a writer with her debut novel, Mapping Love. It will be launched in May this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karan Patel earlier took a dig at Kangana Ranaut for calling out nepotism but hiring sister Rangoli Chandel as her manager.
Karan Patel earlier took a dig at Kangana Ranaut for calling out nepotism but hiring sister Rangoli Chandel as her manager.
bollywood

'Bheja nahi bheja?': Kangana's Meryl comparison leaves Karan Patel in splits

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:24 PM IST
  • Actor Karan Patel posted an Instagram Story in reaction to Kangana Ranaut comparing herself to Meryl Streep. Here's what he wrote.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Rajiv Kapoor appeared opposite Mandakini.
In Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Rajiv Kapoor appeared opposite Mandakini.
bollywood

When Rajiv Kapoor said he was 'brainwashed' early in his career

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:50 PM IST
  • Rajiv Kapoor in an old interview said that he should have crafted a unique space for himself, instead of allowing himself to be brainwashed early in his career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ek Villain Returns to release on February 11, 2022.
Ek Villain Returns to release on February 11, 2022.
bollywood

Ek Villain Returns release date revealed, to star Arjun, John, Disha, Tara

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:40 PM IST
Ek Villain Returns is the sequel to Ek Villain and will star Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prateik Babbar played the antagonist in Baaghi 2.
Prateik Babbar played the antagonist in Baaghi 2.
bollywood

Prateik opens up about getting his life back on track after 'alcohol and drugs'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:05 PM IST
  • Actor Prateik Babbar has admitted that the road to recovery has been 'rocky', but that cleaning up after a well-publicised addiction to substances is something that he felt he had a responsibility to do, for his mother Smita Patil.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mira Rajput has shared a new picture on Instagram..
Mira Rajput has shared a new picture on Instagram..
bollywood

Mira Rajput jokes 'bikini bodies are like avocados', fans disagree

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:48 AM IST
  • Mira Rajput has shared a picture of herself in a bikini and has compared bikini bodies to avocados. However, her fans think otherwise.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut had tweeted about Malvi Mahotra after latter was stabbed in Mumbai.
Kangana Ranaut had tweeted about Malvi Mahotra after latter was stabbed in Mumbai.
bollywood

Malvi Malhotra says Kangana Ranaut never came forward after promising help

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:42 AM IST
  • Actor Malvi Malhotra, who had been stabbed last October and had to undergo surgery, has said that Kangana Ranaut never helped her after promising soon after the incident.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra during the 18th edition of HTLS.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra during the 18th edition of HTLS.
bollywood

Nick was very interested in reading about Priyanka's 'early dating life'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:12 AM IST
  • Nick Jonas was very interested in reading about wife Priyanka Chopra's 'early dating life' in her new book, Unfinished. Watch her reaction as he tells her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt have been married for 13 years.
Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt have been married for 13 years.
bollywood

Sanjay Dutt wishes Maanayata on 13th wedding anniversary

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:05 AM IST
Sanjay Dutt has shared a sweet wish for wife Maanayata on their thirteenth wedding anniversary. The two are parents to twins Shahraan and Iqra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shakun Batra's film stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.
Shakun Batra's film stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.
bollywood

Siddhant says he was 'nervous' about working with Deepika, but relaxed over time

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:41 AM IST
  • Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi has said that he was nervous about sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone in their upcoming film, directed by Shakun Batra. He also revealed how he became more relaxed over time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Liger release date revealed, Paras Chhabra enters Bigg Boss 14 house

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:29 AM IST
From Karan Johar announcing the release date of Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger to Paras Chhabra entering Bigg Boss 14 house, here are top entertainment news stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut recently compared herself to Meryl Streep.
Kangana Ranaut recently compared herself to Meryl Streep.
bollywood

Nakuul Mehta shares viral video of Meryl, says it's actually Kangana in disguise

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:29 AM IST
  • Actor Nakuul Mehta has shared a viral video of Meryl Streep, and jokingly claimed that it's actually Kangana playing Meryl, because she has 'raw talent'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rashmika Mandanna and Sidharth Malhotra begin shooting for Mission Majnu.
Rashmika Mandanna and Sidharth Malhotra begin shooting for Mission Majnu.
bollywood

Mission Majnu: Sidharth, Rashmika reveal first look as they begin shoot

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:00 AM IST
Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna have started shooting for Mission Majnu. Rashmika is making her Bollywood debut with the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in December 2018.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in December 2018.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra often calls husband Nick 'Old Man Jonas'. Here's why

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:58 AM IST
  • In a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra spoke about husband Nick Jonas and how she lovingly calls him 'Old Man Jonas'. She also revealed the 'most millennial thing' she has ever seen him do.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP