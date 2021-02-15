Aishwarya Rai celebrates Valentine's with Aaradhya, fans are in awe of their beauty: 'She got her looks from mother'
Aishwarya Rai took to Instagram on Sunday night to share a special post on Valentine's Day. She shared a picture with her daughter Aaradhya and even showed her fans the chocolate cake that they feasted on.
Sharing her selfie with Aaradhya, Aishwarya wrote, "Love you eternally, infinitely and unconditionally my darling angel Aaradhya." The photo showed Aishwarya in a pink outfit while Aaradhya was seen in a white dress. The young one even wore a white flower hair clip and held a red heart decoration in her hand. Behind them, one could see large and small boxes of gifts and rose petals on a table.
The mother-daughter duo got a tonne of love from fans for the picture. "Love you girls, happy Valentine's day," wrote a fan. "She got looks from her beautiful mother!! God bless her," wrote another.
Aishwarya does not share pictures too often on Instagram but only on special occasions and birthdays. Her last post was shared on husband Abhishek Bachchan's birthday on February 5. Before that, she had shared throwback photos from the premiere of her film Guru in New York.
In July last year, she, Aaradhya, Abhishek and her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan had contracted the coronavirus. While Abhishek and Amitabh were immediately shifted to hospital, the mother and the daughter were initially kept in home isolation. However, after a few days, the duo showed signs of breathlessness and had to be rushed to hospital.
Also read: When Randhir Kapoor spoke about separation with Babita, denied need for divorce: 'I don’t intend to get married again'
Towards July end, at the time of their discharge, Abhishek had informed that while mother and daughter were going home, his father and he would remain at hospital. He had written: “Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff.”
Later, Abhishek and Amitabh were also allowed to go home after recovery.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka gets sent a sea of roses by Nick Jonas, he says they are 'just a few'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aishwarya celebrates Valentine's with Aaradhya, fans are in awe of their beauty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha turns one: 10 times she melted hearts
- On Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's daughter Samisha's first birthday, here are ten adorable pictures and videos of the little one.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Randhir spoke about his separation with Babita, denied need for a divorce
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saraswati ma ke alawa sab mask me rahenge: Anurag Basu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka talks about favouritism in Bollywood, suggests 'extending the table'
- Priyanka Chopra talked about favouritism in Bollywood and said that while it is alright to support one's friends and family, monopolising opportunities is not good.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter go out on a Valentine's Day lunch date. See pics
- Rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter were spotted on a lunch outing on Sunday, Valentine's Day. The duo also posed together.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Ayesha Shroff wrote a letter to Jackie Shroff’s ex-girlfriend
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan's fan moment with Vijay Deverakonda
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farhan poses with Shibani for V-Day pic, fan says he looks like Dumbledore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saba Ali Khan posts unseen pics from family album featuring Saif, Sara, Ibrahim
- Saba Ali Khan dug into the archives and shared precious memories with her family members, including brother Saif Ali Khan, niece Sara Ali Khan and nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan, on Instagram.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pulwama attack: Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra remember bravehearts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka says Nick likes seeing her succeed: 'My father was like that to me'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohit was rejected by a woman in 2019, here is how she replied to his proposal
- Rohit Saraf revealed that he was ‘very affectionate’ towards a woman he liked in 2019 but she gently rejected him when he suggested that they get into a relationship.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inside Ira Khan’s Valentine’s Day celebrations with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare
- Ira Khan took to Instagram stories to share pictures of her low-ley Valentine's Day celebrations with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. They made their relationship public last week.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox