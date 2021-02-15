IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Randhir Kapoor spoke about separation with Babita, denied need for divorce: 'I don’t intend to get married again'
Randhir Kapoor and Babita separated in 1988.
Randhir Kapoor and Babita separated in 1988.
bollywood

When Randhir Kapoor spoke about separation with Babita, denied need for divorce: 'I don’t intend to get married again'

On Randhir Kapoor's birthday, let us look at his long endearing friendship with wife Babita. The two got separated in 1988 but never got divorced, continuing to be friends and the best parents to their children.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:05 AM IST

Actor Randhir Kapoor and his wife, actor Babita Kapoor, are among the few people who prove that it is very much possible to stay friends even after a marriage has ended. Babita and Randhir had a love marriage in 1971 but went their separate ways in 1988. However, their friendship and willingness to be the best parents to their two daughters have endured.

On Randhir's 74th birthday, we are revisiting an old interview of his to Hindustan Times, in which he spoke all about his equation with Babita and how they decided to bring up Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor.


Despite being separated and living in different houses, Randhir had said in 2017 that nothing much has changed between him and Babita. “She’s a crucial part of my life. She has given me two lovely kids. We are all grown up people, and we preferred to stay separately, [but] we are not enemies,” he had said. And nothing much indeed seems to be different. Karisma and Kareena often post pictures of their parents from family get-togethers and holidays, where they join their daughters.

Randhir had said that the two chose to part ways as she did not agree with his lifestyle. “She found that I was a terrible man who drank a lot and came home late, which was something she didn’t like. And I didn’t want to live the way she wanted, and she couldn’t accept me as I am, though it was a love marriage. So it’s okay. We had two lovely children to look after. She brought them up in the best way and they have excelled in their career. What else I could have asked for as a father," he had said.


About the possibility of divorce, he had said, “Divorce for what? Why should we head for divorce? I don’t intend to get married again, and nor does she."

Even Kareena spoke about her parents' friendship in an interview last year. “My parents have a lovely relationship because sometimes, two people realise that their lives aren’t exactly going the way they planned, so it’s better that they don’t stay together but they can still be friends and sometimes, take decisions about the kids. It’s not necessary that they have to be staying under the same roof or being there 24*7 together. I think both Karisma and I understood that at a very early age, that this kind of relationship can exist as well. It has existed for almost 35 years with my parents and I see that in times when they need to come together, they are always together, but they prefer to have their day-to-day lives separately, which is wonderful,” she told Mojo Story.

Also read: When Madhubala married Kishore Kumar out of stubbornness, anger against Dilip Kumar

The past couple of years have been very traumatic for the Kapoor family. Last year, Randhir lost his sister Ritu Nanda, then brother Rishi Kapoor and last week, he also lost his youngest brother Rajiv Kapoor. His two daughters and Babita have been by his side through it all.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
randhir kapoor babita

Related Stories

Randhir Kapoor (L) and Rajiv Kapoor (R) at the annual Kapoor family Christmas lunch in 2020.
Randhir Kapoor (L) and Rajiv Kapoor (R) at the annual Kapoor family Christmas lunch in 2020.
bollywood

Randhir on brother Rajiv's death: 'He had no medical history, I am alone now'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:25 PM IST
  • Randhir Kapoor has spoken about the day that his brother, Rajiv, died, and the personal toll that losing three siblings in a year has taken on him.
READ FULL STORY
Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor's father Randhir reveals due date of her second child with Saif

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:46 AM IST
  • Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's father, Randhir Kapoor, recently revealed her due date. Kareena is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra got sent an entire shop's worth of roses on Valentine's Day by husband Nick Jonas.
Priyanka Chopra got sent an entire shop's worth of roses on Valentine's Day by husband Nick Jonas.
bollywood

Priyanka gets sent a sea of roses by Nick Jonas, he says they are 'just a few'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:09 AM IST
Nick Jonas made Valentine's Day extra special for his wife, Priyanka Chopra. He sent her hundreds of red roses where she is currently staying in London.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai celebrated Valentine's Day with a selfie.
Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai celebrated Valentine's Day with a selfie.
bollywood

Aishwarya celebrates Valentine's with Aaradhya, fans are in awe of their beauty

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:47 AM IST
Aishwarya Rai shared a Valentine's Day post with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on Sunday. The mother-daughter duo cut a chocolate cake and posed for selfies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Samisha Shetty Kundra has turned one.
Samisha Shetty Kundra has turned one.
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha turns one: 10 times she melted hearts

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:22 AM IST
  • On Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's daughter Samisha's first birthday, here are ten adorable pictures and videos of the little one.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Randhir Kapoor and Babita separated in 1988.
Randhir Kapoor and Babita separated in 1988.
bollywood

When Randhir spoke about his separation with Babita, denied need for a divorce

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:05 AM IST
On Randhir Kapoor's birthday, let us look at his long endearing friendship with wife Babita. The two got separated in 1988 but never got divorced, continuing to be friends and the best parents to their children.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Filmmaker Anurag Basu plans to invite only close friends to Saraswati Puja at his place this year, due to Covid-19. (File Photo: Waseem Gashroo/HT)
Filmmaker Anurag Basu plans to invite only close friends to Saraswati Puja at his place this year, due to Covid-19. (File Photo: Waseem Gashroo/HT)
bollywood

Saraswati ma ke alawa sab mask me rahenge: Anurag Basu

By Naina Arora, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:31 AM IST
Pushpanjali, aarti, bhog and star presence — the annual Saraswati Puja at filmmaker Anurag Basu’s place is one occasion that sees the who’s who of Bollywood! Attended in the past by actors such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan and the likes, this tradition has been one that most celebs have visited at some point
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra recently turned author with Unfinished.
Priyanka Chopra recently turned author with Unfinished.
bollywood

Priyanka talks about favouritism in Bollywood, suggests 'extending the table'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:11 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra talked about favouritism in Bollywood and said that while it is alright to support one's friends and family, monopolising opportunities is not good.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday pose together in Mumbai.(Varinder Chawla)
Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday pose together in Mumbai.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter go out on a Valentine's Day lunch date. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:41 PM IST
  • Rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter were spotted on a lunch outing on Sunday, Valentine's Day. The duo also posed together.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jackie Shroff with Ayesha Shroff.
Jackie Shroff with Ayesha Shroff.
bollywood

When Ayesha Shroff wrote a letter to Jackie Shroff’s ex-girlfriend

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:20 PM IST
Back in the day, Ayesha Shroff wrote a letter to Jackie Shroff's ex-girlfriend and told her they could 'live like sisters' and marry him together. Jackie and Ayesha revealed this in an old episode of Rendezvous With Simi Garewal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan with Vijay Deverakonda.
Sara Ali Khan with Vijay Deverakonda.
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan's fan moment with Vijay Deverakonda

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 05:39 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan had her 'fan moment' when she met Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda on Saturday. Sara took to Instagram Stories to share a selfie with him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar celebrated Valentine's Day with a new photo.
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar celebrated Valentine's Day with a new photo.
bollywood

Farhan poses with Shibani for V-Day pic, fan says he looks like Dumbledore

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 05:18 PM IST
Farhan Akhtar looks quite different in his latest picture with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, posted on the occasion of Valentine's Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saba Ali Khan shared precious family memories on Instagram.
Saba Ali Khan shared precious family memories on Instagram.
bollywood

Saba Ali Khan posts unseen pics from family album featuring Saif, Sara, Ibrahim

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:58 PM IST
  • Saba Ali Khan dug into the archives and shared precious memories with her family members, including brother Saif Ali Khan, niece Sara Ali Khan and nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan, on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel pay tribute to the martyrs, on the eve of the second anniversary of Pulwama attack, in Jammu, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI)
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel pay tribute to the martyrs, on the eve of the second anniversary of Pulwama attack, in Jammu, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI)
bollywood

Pulwama attack: Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra remember bravehearts

By HT Entertainment Desk | PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:53 PM IST
Several film celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh have paid homage to Pulwama martyrs on two years of the terror attack.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas at an event.
Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas at an event.
bollywood

Priyanka says Nick likes seeing her succeed: 'My father was like that to me'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:01 PM IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra has spoken about Nick Jonas as a husband and how he wants to see her be successful in life. Priyanka recently released her memoir Unfinished.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rohit Saraf made his Bollywood debut with Dear Zindagi in 2016.
Rohit Saraf made his Bollywood debut with Dear Zindagi in 2016.
bollywood

Rohit was rejected by a woman in 2019, here is how she replied to his proposal

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:47 PM IST
  • Rohit Saraf revealed that he was ‘very affectionate’ towards a woman he liked in 2019 but she gently rejected him when he suggested that they get into a relationship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ira Khan is in a relationship with Nupur Shikhare.
Ira Khan is in a relationship with Nupur Shikhare.
bollywood

Inside Ira Khan’s Valentine’s Day celebrations with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:04 PM IST
  • Ira Khan took to Instagram stories to share pictures of her low-ley Valentine's Day celebrations with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. They made their relationship public last week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP