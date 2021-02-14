Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor get together ahead of Valentine's Day, hint at special celebration: 'Love is in the air'
- Malaika Arora shared a glimpse of Arjun Kapoor who sported a tee with 'Love is in the air' printed on its back. She also tagged the actor while sharing his picture on her Instagram Stories.
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor seem to have planned some special celebrations to ring in Valentine's Day this year. The two kick-started the celebrations a day before and a glimpse of the same was shared by them on their Instagram Stories.
Late Friday evening, Malaika took to her Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of Arjun wearing a black tee with 'Love is in the air' printed on its back. She also tagged him while sharing the picture. Some time later, Arjun also shared Malaika's post on his own Instagram Stories.
The two had confirmed their relationship in June, 2019 during their New York vacation. Malaika had wished Arjun on his birthday by sharing a cosy picture of the two from another vacation and had written, "Happy birthday, my crazy, insanely funny and amazing Arjun Kapoor. Love and happiness always!" A month before his birthday, the two had fuelled dating rumours by making a joint appearance at the screening of Arjun's film India's Most Wanted.
Talking about the timing of making their relationship official, Arjun had told Filmfare in an interview, “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that.”
Both Malaika and Arjun had tested positive for Covid-19 around the same time last year. Months after their quick recovery, the couple flew to Goa to ring in the New Year together. They stayed put at her sister Amrita Arora's holiday home and shared several pictures of them from the place. However, only a few of them had both of them in the same frame.
