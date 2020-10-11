Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora spotted together for first time after Covid-19 recovery, see pics

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted together for the first time on Sunday, days after they recovered from the novel coronavirus. Arjun was seen dropping Malaika off at her house when the two were clicked by the paparazzi.

Malaika was in a white vest and distressed white denims. Arjun was in the driver’s seat but was not clearly visible as he didn’t step out of the car.

Malaika Arora at her residence. ( Varinder Chawla )

Arjun Kapoor at Malaika Arora’s residence. ( Varinder Chawla )

Arjun and Malaika had tested positive for Covid-19 around the same time. The two had quarantined themselves at their respective houses. The two recently stepped out of quarantine. Malaika has just made her comeback on the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer after being away for some days due to her coronavirus diagnosis. Arjun has also expressed his desire to return to work.

Arjun shared a note on Instagram last week to inform his well-wishers about the same. He wrote, “Hi! I’m happy to report that I have tested negative to coronavirus over the weekend. I’m feeling better after making a full recovery and excited to return to work. Thank you everyone for your good wishes and positivity.”

Sharing a note of caution for his fans, he further wrote, “This virus is serious so I request everyone to take it seriously. People should understand that coronavirus affects everyone - young and old. So, please WEAR a MASK at all times! Thank you BMC for your support and help and a huge salute to all the frontline workers who are risking everything to take care of us. We are forever indebted to you guys.”

Malaika had also shared a note last month, in which she wrote, “‘Out and about’...M finally out of my room after so many days, it feels like an outing in itself.... I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort.”

