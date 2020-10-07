Arjun Kapoor says ‘feeling better after making full recovery’ as he tests negative for Covid-19, Malaika Arora reacts

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor, who was in home quarantine after being infected with Covid-19, has now tested negative for the virus. The actor confirmed the news on Instagram.

In a note, he wrote, “Hi! I’m happy to report that I have tested negative to coronavirus over the weekend. I’m feeling better after making a full recovery and excited to return to work. Thank you everyone for your good wishes and positivity.”

He further went on to spread awareness about the virus among his fans. “This virus is serious so I request everyone to take it seriously. People should understand that coronavirus affects everyone - young and old. So, please WEAR a MASK at all times! Thank you BMC for your support and help and a huge salute to all the frontline workers who are risking everything to take care of us. We are forever indebted to you guys.”

Many of his industry colleagues such as Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Radhika Madan and Ananya Panday liked the post. His girlfriend Malaika Arora had also tested positive for Covid-19 around the same time and came out of quarantine a few days ago. She is back to being the judge on India’s Best Dancer, where Nora Fatehi had filled in during her absence.

Arjun had tested positive for novel coronavirus just few days after he resumed work. Sharing a picture of himself on a set, surrounded by the crew in PPE kits and masks, he had written, “Everyone of us will have to adjust to the new normal and slowly start resetting our lives. My work life restarted and I shot for the first time after 4 months...New World Order. ‘Accepted’.”

