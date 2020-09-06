e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / After Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora tests positive for Covid-19

After Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora tests positive for Covid-19

Hours after Arjun Kapoor said that he is positive for the coronavirus, his girlfriend Malaika Arora has also tested positive for the virus and is quarantining at home.

bollywood Updated: Sep 06, 2020 20:23 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have tested positive for Covid-19.
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have tested positive for Covid-19.
         

Malaika Arora has tested positive for the coronavirus and is quarantining at home. Earlier on Sunday, her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor, had issued a statement that he had tested positive for the virus.

Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora confirmed the news to Times of India. Earlier in the day, Arjun issued a statement on Instagram about his Covid-positive status. “It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I’m feeling ok and I’m asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus. ..Much love, Arjun,” he wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

🙏🏽

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Malaika had recently returned to the sets of India’s Best Dancer where she is a judge.

Earlier, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had tested positive for Covid-19. The family was admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital.

In May, the house staff members of Arjun’s father Boney Kapoor had also tested positive for the disease. However, the producer and his daughters, Janhvi and Khushi, tested negative for the disease.

top news
Inside Pak Army’s deradicalisation programme for surrendered militants
Inside Pak Army’s deradicalisation programme for surrendered militants
India must hold Facebook accountable
India must hold Facebook accountable
Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB to question Rhea Chakraborty again on Monday
Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB to question Rhea Chakraborty again on Monday
‘Dawood gang member’ calls up Thackeray, security beefed up at CM’s house
‘Dawood gang member’ calls up Thackeray, security beefed up at CM’s house
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
Opposition planning ‘joint offensive’ against govt in Parliament
Opposition planning ‘joint offensive’ against govt in Parliament
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In