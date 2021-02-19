Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah on how she handles relationship issues with boyfriend Shane
- Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah, in a new YouTube video revealed how she handles relationship issues with her boyfriend, Shane.
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah, has spoken about how she makes her relationship with her boyfriend, Shane, work.
Aaliyah, who is a student in the United States, recently posted a new video on her YouTube channel, in which she answered fan questions.
She was asked about how she deals with relationship issues with Shane. She said, "Shane and I don’t really argue or anything. If something does come up, we just talk about it. Like, we have a conversation about it and then move on. I think that is the best way to deal with disagreements in a relationship, just to communicate, instead of fighting, screaming and arguing with each other."
Answering a similar question later in the video, she added, "We don't really have any issues. The only relationship issue we have is long distance. Before we met, he used to travel a lot, he used to live in different places for weeks and months at a stretch. He's recently started doing that again. He's currently in Mexico and he came to meet me for Valentine's Day for a week, and he just left again. He's gone for another two weeks, then he'll come back for a few days. But we talk and we make it work, by communicating."
Also read: Anurag Kashyap on if he’d launch daughter Aaliyah: ‘I don’t write movies for urban kids like her, I’m a street kid’
Aaliyah is the daughter of Anurag and film editor Aarti Bajaj. Her parents separated in 2009, but they feature occasionally on her channel. In the same video, she said that she does not have any intentions of joining the film industry, and because of the environment in which she grew up, she has no 'fascination' for it either.
