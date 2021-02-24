Parineeti Chopra wants to erase the time she was 'hugely overweight’, says her college photos ‘terrify’ her
- Parineeti Chopra, on being asked about a time in her life she would like to forget, said that she would like to erase her college days as she was 'hugely overweight' at the time.
Parineeti Chopra, who plays a woman suffering from amnesia in The Girl on the Train, opened up about the part of her life she wants to forget. She said that she would like to erase memories of the time she was ‘hugely overweight’ and ‘really unhealthy’.
In an interview, Parineeti talked about being overweight during her college days and said that pictures of herself from back then ‘terrify’ her. She added that she focusses a lot more on her health now.
Talking to radio host Siddharth Kannan, Parineeti said, “I wish I could erase the time I was hugely overweight and I am talking about my college days. I was really unhealthy and really big, and I didn’t quite see it. Today, I care about life and health so much more that I wish I could erase that chapter. I wish I could erase those photos which I see and they terrify me.”
“Other than that, I have had a couple of instances in my life, where I have been really low and dead emotionally. They have made me the person that I am today, whatever I am, so I would never change those bad experiences. But if I could go back in time and just become a fitter person or maybe have sports in my childhood, I would like to add that to my life,” she added.
Parineeti is currently gearing up for the release of Ribhu Dasgupta’s The Girl on the Train, a remake of the 2016 Hollywood film of the same name, which in turn is based on Paula Hawkins’ bestselling novel. Earlier this week, she gave a special birthday shout-out to Emily Blunt, who starred in the Hollywood version, and said that she has ‘big shoes to fill’.
The Girl on the Train also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwari in pivotal roles. The film will release on Netflix this Friday.
