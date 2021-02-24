IND USA
Parineeti Chopra will be seen next in The Girl on the Train.
bollywood

Parineeti Chopra wants to erase the time she was 'hugely overweight’, says her college photos ‘terrify’ her

  • Parineeti Chopra, on being asked about a time in her life she would like to forget, said that she would like to erase her college days as she was 'hugely overweight' at the time.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:03 PM IST

Parineeti Chopra, who plays a woman suffering from amnesia in The Girl on the Train, opened up about the part of her life she wants to forget. She said that she would like to erase memories of the time she was ‘hugely overweight’ and ‘really unhealthy’.

In an interview, Parineeti talked about being overweight during her college days and said that pictures of herself from back then ‘terrify’ her. She added that she focusses a lot more on her health now.

Talking to radio host Siddharth Kannan, Parineeti said, “I wish I could erase the time I was hugely overweight and I am talking about my college days. I was really unhealthy and really big, and I didn’t quite see it. Today, I care about life and health so much more that I wish I could erase that chapter. I wish I could erase those photos which I see and they terrify me.”

“Other than that, I have had a couple of instances in my life, where I have been really low and dead emotionally. They have made me the person that I am today, whatever I am, so I would never change those bad experiences. But if I could go back in time and just become a fitter person or maybe have sports in my childhood, I would like to add that to my life,” she added.

Also see: Taimur Ali Khan steps out in Bandra, a day after Kareena Kapoor's discharge from hospital after welcoming second son

Parineeti is currently gearing up for the release of Ribhu Dasgupta’s The Girl on the Train, a remake of the 2016 Hollywood film of the same name, which in turn is based on Paula Hawkins’ bestselling novel. Earlier this week, she gave a special birthday shout-out to Emily Blunt, who starred in the Hollywood version, and said that she has ‘big shoes to fill’.

The Girl on the Train also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwari in pivotal roles. The film will release on Netflix this Friday.

parineeti chopra the girl on the train

Related Stories

The role played by Parineeti Chopra in Ribhu Dasgupta's The Girl on the Train was essayed by Emily Blunt in the Hollywood original.
bollywood

Parineeti admits Emily Blunt gave her ‘sleepless nights’, wishes her on birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:31 PM IST
  • Parineeti Chopra gushed about Emily Blunt as she wished her a happy birthday on Twitter. Parineeti, who is playing the role originally played by Emily Blunt in the Hindi remake of The Girl on the Train, said she has 'big shoes to fill'.
Parineeti Chopra will be seen next in The Girl on the Train.
bollywood

Parineeti Chopra says rivalry between heroines is ‘industry-created’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:19 PM IST
  • Parineeti Chopra, who has acted in several multi-heroine films, said that the notion that two female actors cannot get along is entirely 'industry-created'.
Parineeti Chopra will be seen next in The Girl on the Train.
bollywood

Kajol and Ajay Devgn celebrate their 22nd wedding anniversary on Wedesday.(Twitter)
Kajol and Ajay Devgn celebrate their 22nd wedding anniversary on Wedesday.(Twitter)
bollywood

Tanishaa Mukherji wishes sister Kajol, Ajay Devgn on their wedding anniversary

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:23 PM IST
  • Tanishaa Mukherji wished her sister Kajol and brother-in-law Ajay Devgn on their 2nd wedding anniversary.
READ FULL STORY
Taimur Ali Khan clicked in Bandra.(Varinder Chawla)
Taimur Ali Khan clicked in Bandra.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Taimur steps out in Bandra, a day after Kareena's discharge from hospital

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:06 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's elder son, Taimur, was clicked on an outing on Wednesday. See photos here.
READ FULL STORY
Alia Bhatt as Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Alia Bhatt as Gangubai Kathiawadi.
bollywood

Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser: SRK and Akshay praise Alia, call her 'gangsta'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:43 PM IST
A number of Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan, have showered praises on Alia Bhatt and said that they are looking forward to her movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi.
READ FULL STORY
Kangana Ranaut as J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi.
Kangana Ranaut as J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi.
bollywood

Thalaivi teaser out: Kangana Ranaut to show how Jayalalithaa made history

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:09 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut announced the release date of her upcoming Jayalalithaa biopic, Thalaivi, with a short teaser. The film, directed by AL Vijay, will release on April 23.
READ FULL STORY
Priyanka Chopra Jonas reacts after a social media user criticises her ball-shaped dress.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas reacts after a social media user criticises her ball-shaped dress.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra slams troll who asked 'what's the point of having a figure?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:00 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra Jonas reacted to a social media user criticised her now-viral ball-shaped outfit. Earlier, Priyanka shared a bunch of memes inspired by her dress.
READ FULL STORY
Actor Sanya Malhotra began her career in Hindi films with Dangal in 2016.
Actor Sanya Malhotra began her career in Hindi films with Dangal in 2016.
bollywood

Birthday girl Sanya Malhotra: In my fifth year in Bollywood, it’s surreal, can’t believe I am living my dream

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:50 PM IST
Actor Sanya Malhotra, who turns year older on February 25, talks about returning to her home town to celebrate the day, and entering the fifth year of her stint in Bollywood.
READ FULL STORY
Actor Shahid Kapoor celebrates his 40th birthday on February 25.
Actor Shahid Kapoor celebrates his 40th birthday on February 25.
bollywood

Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: The evolution, the many facets of his career

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:45 PM IST
On Shahid Kapoor’s 40th birthday (February 25), we take a look at how his career panned over the past 18 years, the highs, the lows and the new phase.
READ FULL STORY
Ayushmann Khurrana with his fans in Shillong.
Ayushmann Khurrana with his fans in Shillong.
bollywood

Ayushmann's fans gatecrash Shillong hotel, actor makes sure to meet them. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:26 PM IST
  • Ayushmann Khurrana made sure to interact with his fans in Shillong by promptly coming down to meet them after they gathered at his Shillong hotel. Watch here
READ FULL STORY
The late Sardool Sikander performs with Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra in his arms.
The late Sardool Sikander performs with Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra in his arms.
bollywood

Kapil Sharma shares video of newborn Anayra in late Sardool Sikander's arms

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:45 PM IST
  • After the death of singer Sardool Sikander on Wednesday, comedian Kapil Sharma shared a video from his daughter Anayra's first Lohri, when Sardool gave his blessings to the baby.
READ FULL STORY
Alia Bhatt as Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Alia Bhatt as Gangubai Kathiawadi.
bollywood

Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser: Meet Alia Bhatt as the queen of Kamathipura

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:27 PM IST
  • The teaser of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role, was released on Wednesday. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Alia Bhatt in and as Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Alia Bhatt in and as Gangubai Kathiawadi.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi poster gets love from Katrina, Ranbir's sister

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:57 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt shared a new poster of her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. The poster received love from many Bollywood stars including Ranveer Singh , Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan.
READ FULL STORY
Masaba Gupta has not officially confirmed being in a relationship with Satyadeep Misra.
Masaba Gupta has not officially confirmed being in a relationship with Satyadeep Misra.
bollywood

Masaba posts sneaky pic of rumoured boyfriend Satyadeep, he calls her 'stalker'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:54 PM IST
Satyadeep Misra has an 'early AM stalker' and it is none other than his rumoured girlfriend, Masaba Gupta. See the sneaky photo she took of him.
READ FULL STORY
Nora Fatehi is known for her hit dance numbers Dilbar, Garmi, and others.
Nora Fatehi is known for her hit dance numbers Dilbar, Garmi, and others.
bollywood

Nora turns emotional as she recalls traumatic days as struggler in Bollywood

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:49 PM IST
  • Actor Nora Fatehi in an emotional interview recalled the difficulties that she faced as a struggler in Bollywood.
READ FULL STORY
Athiya Shetty is rumoured to be in a relationship with KL Rahul.
Athiya Shetty is rumoured to be in a relationship with KL Rahul.
bollywood

Athiya Shetty stuns on magazine cover, KL Rahul thinks she looks angelic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:22 PM IST
Athiya Shetty posed on the cover on a magazine and her rumoured boyfriend, KL Rahul, complimented her on it. However, he chose to let emojis do the talking for him.
READ FULL STORY
