Taimur Ali Khan steps out in Bandra, a day after Kareena Kapoor's discharge from hospital after welcoming second son
Even as fans eagerly wait for the first photo of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s newborn son, their elder son Taimur was clicked on an outing in Mumbai’s Bandra. The four-year-old wore a blue T-shirt with pants.
Saif and Kareena welcomed their second child at the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai on Sunday. In a statement, Saif thanked everyone for their good wishes. “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support,” he said.
Kareena was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday morning. Later in the day, friends and family members dropped by to see the little one. Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor, Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan, brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were snapped visiting Saif and Kareena.
Ahead of the birth of their second child, Saif and Kareena shifted to a bigger home, which is close to their earlier house in Fortune Heights. The new apartment has a nursery for the little one, a swimming pool and open spaces that have been landscaped.
Recently, in an interview with The Times of India, Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor expressed his excitement to be a grandfather and even revealed Taimur’s reaction to the new member of the family. “Oh! He's delighted. He is very happy about having a little brother,” the veteran actor said, adding, “In fact, even Saif is excited. He is very happy, so is my daughter, and I just bless them all from the core of my heart.”
Saif and Kareena are yet to reveal the name of their younger son, and are guarded after the backlash they received for the name of Taimur. Earlier, Kareena had revealed on her chat show What Women Want, “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise.”
