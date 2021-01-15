Inside Kareena-Saif's new home: Swimming pool, Taimur's space, room for new baby; designer gives all the deets
- As actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan prepare to move into their house, their designer gave an insight into all the amenities the new home will have.
Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are all set to move into their new house, across the street from their current residence. The couple, mostly Saif, have been seen making regular trips to the new house to oversee construction work on the property.
In a recent interview, designer Darshini Shah, who had designed the couple's current Fortune Heights home, as well as worked on the refurbishment of Saif's ancestral property, the Pataudi Palace, gave details about the new house.
She told The Times of India, “Saif and Kareena’s new house is an extension of sorts of the old one. They had become extremely comfortable with their house in Fortune Heights; they just didn't want to move out. So, the new house, which they should be moving into shortly, has a feel of the old pad but it also meets their new set of requirements with their second baby on the way. It has a beautiful new nursery for the baby, and Taimur’s own space as he’s growing up. It’s a lot larger than their old house; it’s more spacious with beautiful terraces, a swimming pool, outdoor areas, and open spaces that have been landscaped. It has room for everyone.”
Darshini said that the new house reflects the couple's classy tastes. She said, "They also don’t like anything that's loud. Like their Fortune Heights’ home, even their new house has a library, artworks, antiques, candles, a certain kind of furniture.”
She said that everyone is working hard to complete work on the house to ensure that it is ready to be moved into when Kareena delivers her second baby. "The house is almost ready to welcome the family in,” she said.
Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Saif had said in July last year, “Our new home is being renovated, which is why I hop across to see how things are coming along and not because I feel cooped in. I’m enjoying this time with my family. My sister Soha and her husband Kunal (Kemmu) come over sometimes, as do my kids Sara and Ibrahim. My other sister, Saba, too, has moved to Mumbai. Only, mother (Sharmila Tagore) is in a rented apartment in Delhi because the lockdown happened while she was doing up her place. So now, even she is overseeing the renovation work there. She is a real trooper and never complains.”
Kareena had recently shared a picture from one of her visits to the new house, tagging Darshini in the post.
