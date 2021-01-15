IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Inside Kareena-Saif's new home: Swimming pool, Taimur's space, room for new baby; designer gives all the deets
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's new house is almost ready.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's new house is almost ready.
bollywood

Inside Kareena-Saif's new home: Swimming pool, Taimur's space, room for new baby; designer gives all the deets

  • As actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan prepare to move into their house, their designer gave an insight into all the amenities the new home will have.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:46 PM IST

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are all set to move into their new house, across the street from their current residence. The couple, mostly Saif, have been seen making regular trips to the new house to oversee construction work on the property.

In a recent interview, designer Darshini Shah, who had designed the couple's current Fortune Heights home, as well as worked on the refurbishment of Saif's ancestral property, the Pataudi Palace, gave details about the new house.

She told The Times of India, “Saif and Kareena’s new house is an extension of sorts of the old one. They had become extremely comfortable with their house in Fortune Heights; they just didn't want to move out. So, the new house, which they should be moving into shortly, has a feel of the old pad but it also meets their new set of requirements with their second baby on the way. It has a beautiful new nursery for the baby, and Taimur’s own space as he’s growing up. It’s a lot larger than their old house; it’s more spacious with beautiful terraces, a swimming pool, outdoor areas, and open spaces that have been landscaped. It has room for everyone.”

Darshini said that the new house reflects the couple's classy tastes. She said, "They also don’t like anything that's loud. Like their Fortune Heights’ home, even their new house has a library, artworks, antiques, candles, a certain kind of furniture.”

She said that everyone is working hard to complete work on the house to ensure that it is ready to be moved into when Kareena delivers her second baby. "The house is almost ready to welcome the family in,” she said.

Also read: Tandav review: Saif Ali Khan's silly Amazon show has the subtlety of a lathi to the kneecap

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Saif had said in July last year, “Our new home is being renovated, which is why I hop across to see how things are coming along and not because I feel cooped in. I’m enjoying this time with my family. My sister Soha and her husband Kunal (Kemmu) come over sometimes, as do my kids Sara and Ibrahim. My other sister, Saba, too, has moved to Mumbai. Only, mother (Sharmila Tagore) is in a rented apartment in Delhi because the lockdown happened while she was doing up her place. So now, even she is overseeing the renovation work there. She is a real trooper and never complains.”

Kareena had recently shared a picture from one of her visits to the new house, tagging Darshini in the post.


Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kareena kapoor saif ali khan

Related Stories

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a new photo of her son Taimur.
Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a new photo of her son Taimur.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor shares son Taimur's pic as he plays with his friends. See here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:32 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor has shared an unseen picture of son Taimur Ali Khan with his friends on Instagram. The photo shows Taimur and two other little boys playing together.
READ FULL STORY
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012.
bollywood

Kareena shares major throwback pic with Saif, is envious of her old waistline

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:23 PM IST
  • Actor Kareena Kapoor expressed envy for her old waistline in a major throwback picture from her courtship days with Saif Ali Khan. See here.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
FDivya Khosla Kumar will be seen in Satyameva Jayate 2.
FDivya Khosla Kumar will be seen in Satyameva Jayate 2.
bollywood

Divya Khosla Kumar says she 'didn't know a soul' in Mumbai when she moved there

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:44 PM IST
  • Filmmaker-actor Divya Khosla Kumar has spoken about her journey, and how she didn't want to join the film industry when she first moved to Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajkummar Rao poses with Shah Rukh Khan.
Rajkummar Rao poses with Shah Rukh Khan.
bollywood

'Shah Rukh Khan is the reason I am an actor': Rajkummar Rao fanboys over SRK

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:47 PM IST
  • Actor Rajkummar Rao isn't over his obsession with Shah Rukh Khan. He has often spoken about his love for SRK.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's new house is almost ready.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's new house is almost ready.
bollywood

Inside Kareena-Saif's new home: Swimming pool, Taimur's space, room for new baby

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:46 PM IST
  • As actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan prepare to move into their house, their designer gave an insight into all the amenities the new home will have.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pranutan Bahl made her film debut with Notebook.
Pranutan Bahl made her film debut with Notebook.
bollywood

Pranutan Bahl opens up about her equation with 'Kajol bua'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:10 PM IST
  • Did you know that Pranutan Bahl and Kajol are related? Here's what the young actor has to say about her equation with 'Kajol bua'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swara Bhasker never shies away from expressing her political opinions.
Swara Bhasker never shies away from expressing her political opinions.
bollywood

Swara reacts to question on if right-wingers are ‘allowed’ to have crush on her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Swara Bhasker, who has strong political opinions and does not hesitate to express them on social media, reacted to a question of whether right-wingers are ‘allowed’ to have a crush on her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khushi Kapoor is currently studying in New York.
Khushi Kapoor is currently studying in New York.
bollywood

Khushi Kapoor soaks in some sun, calls it her 'golden hour'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:24 PM IST
Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor may still be a student but on Instagram, she is quite a star. See her latest pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taimur Ali Khan was fascinated by a cow outside his apartment. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Taimur Ali Khan was fascinated by a cow outside his apartment. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Taimur folds hands in front of cow, says ‘aur bajao’ as its owner plays Ole Ole

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:24 PM IST
  • Taimur Ali Khan was fascinated by a cow outside his Fortune Heights residence. He folded his hands and enjoyed its owner playing film songs on his wind instrument.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan tastes his food.
Salman Khan tastes his food.
bollywood

Salman Khan turns chef, whips up some raw onion pickle. Watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:19 PM IST
  • Actor Salman Khan prepared some raw onion pickle in a new video shared by his 'sister', Bina Kak. Watch video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jude Boman Tony in a still from Kaala.
Jude Boman Tony in a still from Kaala.
bollywood

Delhi filmmaker Tarun Jain's Kaala explores racism beyond black and white

By Sweta Kaushal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:10 PM IST
The filmmaker shares the journey of writing and making the film, and how it transformed his own outlook towards racial discrimination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajeev Masand has worked many years as a film journalist and critic.
Rajeev Masand has worked many years as a film journalist and critic.
bollywood

Rajeev Masand appointed COO at Dharma agency, Kangana Ranaut reacts

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Rajeev Masand appointed COO at Dharma Cornerstone agency
READ FULL STORY
Close
Satyameva Jayate 2 stars John Abraham and Divya Khosla in lead roles.
Satyameva Jayate 2 stars John Abraham and Divya Khosla in lead roles.
bollywood

John Abraham shares pic of his muscular arm, fan calls it 'Google maps'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:20 PM IST
John Abraham shared a picture of his muscular arm and his fans are having a field day, with one calling it 'Google maps' and another joking about his was an ideal body for blood tests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishi Kapoor died in 2020.(IANS)
Rishi Kapoor died in 2020.(IANS)
bollywood

Paresh Rawal to complete remaining portions of Rishi Kapoor's final film

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:16 PM IST
Paresh Rawal has been roped in to complete the remaining portions of Rishi Kapoor's final film, Sharmaji Namkeen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh Bachchan spent a big portion of his childhood in Allahabad.
Amitabh Bachchan spent a big portion of his childhood in Allahabad.
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan remembers old days in Allahabad, how family never locked doors

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:09 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan has shared some memories from the days he spent in Allahabad as a child. He remembered how no one used to put locks on their doors, trusting their neighbours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.
Janhvi Kapoor on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor recalls 'scary' date: 'He proposed something wrong'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:00 PM IST
  • Actor Janhvi Kapoor has said that while she doesn't go on conventional dates, she once had a scary experience while she was a student in Los Angeles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tribhanga movie review: Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar play mothers and daughters in the film,
Tribhanga movie review: Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar play mothers and daughters in the film,
bollywood

Tribhanga review: Noble intentions come to naught in Kajol, Renuka Shahane film

By Soumya Srivastava
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:48 PM IST
Tribhanga movie review: Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar play mothers and daughters in a film about the impossibility of being the perfect parent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP