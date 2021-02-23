Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s newborn gets a visit from Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu
- Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who welcomed their second son earlier this week, were visited by family members Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu on Tuesday.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed a baby boy on Sunday. On Tuesday, family members flocked to their residence to meet the little one. Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan, brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu and Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor were seen paying a visit to the couple.
Kareena was discharged from Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday morning. Paparazzi were able to catch a glimpse of her newborn lying asleep in the nanny’s arms.
On Sunday, Karisma shared her excitement about becoming an aunt again. She posted a throwback picture of Kareena as a newborn and wrote on Instagram, “That’s my sis when she was a new born and now she’s a mama once again !! And I’m a masi again so excited. #goodwishes #congratulations #onlylove.”
Apart from Karisma, Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan, Kareena’s cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and aunt Neetu Kapoor also took to social media to congratulate the couple on the new addition to their family.
Also read | Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah would never get matching tattoos with boyfriend: ‘I would definitely regret it’
Saif shared the happy news of his son’s birth in a statement on Sunday and thanked everyone for their good wishes. “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support,” he said.
Saif and Kareena are also parents to a four-year-old son, Taimur. The couple is yet to reveal the name of their younger son, and are guarded after the backlash they received for the name of their older son.
When asked if she had any baby names picked out, Kareena had told Neha Dhupia on What Women Want, “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor’s newborn gets a visit from Karisma, Soha and Kunal
- Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who welcomed their second son earlier this week, were visited by family members Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Birthday Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Celebrating the filmmaker’s love for colour and grandeur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sidharth Malhotra: Whether makers have tapped into my talent or not is subject to film-to-film, and the audience
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana says she turned down 'item songs' by Bhansali, Farah Khan
- Kangana Ranaut, lashing out at 'B-grade hyenas', wrote in a tweet that she has turned down 'item numbers' in Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Farah Khan's films.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aaliyah Kashyap says she would never get matching tattoos with boyfriend
- Aaliyah Kashyap, who is in a relationship with Shane Gregoire, said that she would never get matching tattoos with a boyfriend because there is no guarantee that things will work out.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Has Kareena Kapoor named her newborn son? Grandfather Randhir Kapoor knows
- As fans flood the internet with name suggestions for Kareena Kapoor's newborn baby, her dad Randhir Kapoor spoke about whether they've decided on a name for the child yet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kartik Aaryan celebrates three years of 'life changing' Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti admits Emily Blunt gave her ‘sleepless nights’, wishes her on birthday
- Parineeti Chopra gushed about Emily Blunt as she wished her a happy birthday on Twitter. Parineeti, who is playing the role originally played by Emily Blunt in the Hindi remake of The Girl on the Train, said she has 'big shoes to fill'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Emraan Hashmi calls Bollywood ‘fake’, explains his distance from the industry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Saga poster teases sinister John Abraham, film to release on March 19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena's first post after delivery is dedicated to Saif. Check it out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Himansh explains his angry reaction to fake news of apologising to ex Neha
- Himansh Kohli, who earlier lashed out at fake news of him apologising to ex Neha Kakkar after she got married to Rohanpreet Singh, has now revealed what triggered his outburst.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra has a 'palat' moment while walking her dogs. See pictures
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas stepped out with her dogs, Diana, Gino and Panda, for a stroll in the streets of London. The actor had an impromptu 'palat' moment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhagyashree regrets giving up Bollywood dream, says 'I did not show gratitude'
- Actor Bhagyashree on her birthday has said that she did not appreciate the success that she got early in her career, and in her second innings, she would like to be more grateful.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTS leader RM visits an art exhibition in Seoul. See photos
- BTS leader RM stepped out to attend an art exhibition. The rapper took to Twitter and shared a few glimpses of his day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox