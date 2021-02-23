Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s newborn gets a visit from Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed a baby boy on Sunday. On Tuesday, family members flocked to their residence to meet the little one. Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan, brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu and Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor were seen paying a visit to the couple.





Kareena was discharged from Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday morning. Paparazzi were able to catch a glimpse of her newborn lying asleep in the nanny’s arms.

On Sunday, Karisma shared her excitement about becoming an aunt again. She posted a throwback picture of Kareena as a newborn and wrote on Instagram, “That’s my sis when she was a new born and now she’s a mama once again !! And I’m a masi again so excited. #goodwishes #congratulations #onlylove.”

Apart from Karisma, Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan, Kareena’s cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and aunt Neetu Kapoor also took to social media to congratulate the couple on the new addition to their family.

Saif shared the happy news of his son’s birth in a statement on Sunday and thanked everyone for their good wishes. “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support,” he said.





Saif and Kareena are also parents to a four-year-old son, Taimur. The couple is yet to reveal the name of their younger son, and are guarded after the backlash they received for the name of their older son.

When asked if she had any baby names picked out, Kareena had told Neha Dhupia on What Women Want, “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise.”

