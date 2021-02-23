'Why would you name your son Taimur?': When 'famous personality' shamed Kareena Kapoor hours after she gave birth
- Kareena Kapoor recently recalled how a 'famous personality', on the pretext of visiting her in the hospital hours after she'd given birth to her first son, shamed her for naming him Taimur.
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday, two days after giving birth to her second son. Her first son with husband Saif Ali Khan, four-year-old Taimur, was also spotted leaving the hospital with her.
Saif and Kareena haven't revealed their baby son's name yet, but that's deliberate. Kareena had said recently that they'd decided to put it off until the last minute, because of the controversy that surrounded Taimur's name.
Kareena and Saif have often spoken about how they were affected by the backlash against Taimur's name that came from a certain section of the public. Many drew a connection to the Turkish invader Timur, while Kareena and Saif insisted that Taimur means 'iron' in Persian, which is what they were going for.
In an interview with journalist Barkha Dutt last year, Kareena recalled a scarring story about how a 'famous personality' shamed her hours after she'd given birth.
She said, “(A famous personality), on the pretext of visiting me and the baby, came up to me and in the conversation of actually saying congratulations, said that ‘what’s with you? Why would you name your son Taimur?’ And I was like, It hadn’t even been eight hours since I’d delivered. And I literally started crying. That person was asked to leave. My journey with that started then where I just made up my mind and I said this is my boy, my son. I don’t care what happens. As long as he is happy, and he is healthy and we’re happy. I’m just gonna go home and go away with this. I don’t want to know anything else, what is trolling, what is happening.”
Also read: Kareena Kapoor's baby boy seen sleeping in nanny's arms in first pic, mother-son get discharged from hospital. Watch
She said that she wouldn’t want to name the person, because she’s let ‘bygones be bygones’, but assumed that their comments were made because people ‘go into the history’ of the name. “We named him Taimur because we liked the sound of the name,” she said, adding that she just wants Taimur to ‘grow normally’.
About waiting to announce their second son's name, Kareena had told Neha Dhupia on What Women Want, “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise.”
