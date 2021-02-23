Kareena Kapoor's baby boy seen sleeping in nanny's arms in first pic, mother-son get discharged from hospital. Watch
Kareena Kapoor and her newborn baby have been discharged from the hospital. They were spotted leaving the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and their son, Taimur.
While someone else was seen driving the car, Taimur was seen riding shotgun in Saif's lap. Kareena was sitting in the back while the baby was seen sleeping in his nanny's arms.
The couple welcomed their second son on Sunday. In a statement, Saif said, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support.”
Kareena's elder sister Karisma Kapoor, in an Instagram post, expressed her excitement about becoming an aunt again. Karisma dug into the archives and pulled out an adorable photo of Kareena as a newborn. Their father, Randhir Kapoor, also featured in it.
Bollywood celebrities, including Manish Malhotra, Subhash Ghai, Neha Dhupia, Dia Mirza and Amrita Arora, also wished Saif and Kareena on the new addition to their family.
Soon after Kareena’s delivery, her mother Babita Kapoor, Karisma, Randhir and Taimur were seen visiting the hospital.
Also read: Mira Rajput reveals story behind the scar on her forehead and how she got it
Earlier, in an interview with the Times of India, Randhir expressed his excitement about becoming a grandfather again. He also shared Taimur’s reaction to becoming a big brother.
"Oh! He's delighted. He is very happy about having a little brother. In fact, even Saif is excited. He is very happy, so is my daughter, and I just bless them all from the core of my heart," Randhir said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jacqueline announces release date for Bhoot Police, Sept 10. See poster
- Sharing a poster for the film, Jacqueline Fernandez announced the release date for Bhoot Police, September 10.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bipasha Basu celebrates Karan Singh Grover's birthday in Maldives: 'I love you'
- Bipasha Basu celebrated husband and actor Karan Singh Grover's birthday in Maldives with friends. See pics and video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dharmendra's fans are concerned after he says he has been feeling sad lately
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena's son sleeps in nanny's arms in first pic after discharge from hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranveer Singh says 'pawri hori hai' with a fan and gajar ka halwa, watch video
- Ranveer Singh is also part of the 'Pawri hori hai' internet trend. Watch this funny video in which he is partying with his gajar ka halwa and a fan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy birthday Bhagyashree: When Salman refused to kiss her for 'hot' photos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput reveals story behind the scar on her forehead and how she got it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra is full of love as husband Nick Jonas shares new pics. See here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adhyayan on suicide rumours: 'If I died, who is talking to you? My ghost?'
- Calling the media reports of his 'suicide' 'shameless', Adhyayan Suman says it left his mom and himself, shocked. Earlier, his father Shekhar Suman had also reacted the reports.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi, sister Khushi spotted at airport ahead of Sridevi's death anniversary
- Actor Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor were seen at the Mumbai airport. Both the girls were dressed casually and posed for the camera. See their pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana responds to Swara's 'item number' barb, calls her 'B-lister sepoy'
- Actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted after Swara Bhasker posted a video of her performing a dance number in the film Rajjo, calling it an 'item number'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tanuj Virwani thought he was ‘unemployable’ after his initial films flopped
- Tanuj Virwani said that he felt 'unemployable' after his initial films did not do well, as no one wanted to cast him. The success of Inside Edge turned things around for him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek gets a release date, film to release on September 17
- Anubhav Sinha's Anek, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, will be out on September 17. The film marks their second collaboration after Article 15.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajkummar Rao remembers 'dearest' Sushant Singh Rajput on Kai Po Che anniversary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anupam Kher clarifies viral photo, says 'it is not me'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox